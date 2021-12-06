Argo releases standards for how self-driving cars should act around cyclists

Cars driving themselves sounds like a crazy futuristic idea, but Americans are cautious about the idea. Even though there are wonderful upsides to self-driving cars like reducing traffic accidents, making cities more pedestrian and child friendly, and helping elderly people become more independent. Americans have been asked over the years if they would appreciate having a self-driving car and the public attitude seems to be leaning more toward worry about driverless vehicles. A study conducted by the Pew Research Center concluded that 14% of Americans polled were worried about these new kinds of cars and 11% were enthusiastic. Overall, 63% of women have expressed more worry whereas 44% of men are more excited about having a car that can drive itself. You can look at the rest of these statistics here. The worry about these vehicles is how safe they are and how safe people would feel riding in a car with virtually no driver, as well as letting a machine decide what’s best for them on the road.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO