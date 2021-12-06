ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilfield services sector loses jobs in November, ending 8-month streak of gains

By Paul Takahashi
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector lost 818 jobs in November, ending eight straight months of growth. Employment in the sector, dominated by companies like Halliburton, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes, fell by 0.1 percent to 647,485 jobs in November, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics analyzed by...

