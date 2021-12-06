ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Taiwan, Slovakia hold talks as island firms ties with Europe

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVsq1_0dFCVPWF00

Senior officials from the Slovak Republic are in Taiwan for talks on deepening ties with the island in the highest-level visit by the EU-member country since it opened a representative office in Taiwan in 2003.

The visit by the delegation, which began Sunday, follows a mission last month by members of the European Parliament to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China .

It comes amid growing support for the island democracy, which China says is part of its territory and could be annexed by force if necessary.

“The fact that we are here today despite the pandemic is because we are determined and committed to working with Taiwan,” said Lucia Kišš, director general for Economic and Development Cooperation at Slovakia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Taiwan’s Central News Agency, she called Taiwan “one of the most important investors” for the country.

Taiwan has formal diplomatic ties with 15 nations. Countries that maintain those relations face the ire of China's leaders, who insist that all countries adhere to a “one-China" policy formally recognizing only Beijing.

Lithuania, another EU member, accepted Taiwan’s request in July to open a representative office in its capital city. It has also donated hundreds of thousands of vaccines to the island this year, provoking China’s displeasure. In August, China withdrew its ambassador to Lithuania in protest and expelled Lithuania’s ambassador from Beijing.

European Commission spokeswoman Miriam Garcia Ferrer stressed the representation office didn't amount to an embassy or consulate and should not be an issue when it comes to the one-China policy.

Garcia Ferrer said that Lithuania had informed the EU that China was making customs clearance for their firms difficult. She said that the EU would see if it amounted to a concerted effort, in which case it would investigate if it is compatible with the rules of the World Trade Organization.

The head of Taiwan’s National Development Council, Kung Ming-hsin, who visited Slovakia in October, said Taiwan had investments worth more than $564 million (500 million euros) in the country, creating 3,000 jobs there.

Kung's visit yielded seven agreements on strengthening cooperation on trade and technology.

Two-way trade between Taiwan and Slovakia totaled $250 million in the first nine months of 2021, according to Taiwanese government data, up 18.4% from the same period a year earlier.

Kung also noted that Slovakia donated 160,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in September, in an expression of friendship. Taiwan had donated hundreds of thousands of face masks to Slovakia during the beginning of the pandemic.

“I believe such mutual benefits, exchanges and cooperation coincides with what President Tsai Ing-wen calls a virtuous cycle,” he said. “We will expand this cycle to other fields including economic and trade cooperation.”

The Slovakian delegation is headed by its deputy economy minister, Karol Galek and other officials and business representatives.

Comments / 5

Related
dallassun.com

Nicaragua breaks ties with Taiwan at China's behest

Taipei [Taiwan], December 12 (ANI): Nicaragua broke ties with Taiwan at China's behest at a time when Taiwan was attending the US Summit for Democracy to which China and Nicaragua, both authoritarian regimes, were not invited. Nicaragua and China timed their announcements of Managua's diplomatic break with Taiwan to be...
POLITICS
Washington Post

G7 warns Russia of 'massive' consequences if Ukraine invaded

LIVERPOOL, England — The Group of Seven economic powers told Russia on Sunday to “de-escalate” its military buildup near the Ukrainian border, warning that an invasion would have “massive consequences” and inflict severe economic pain on Moscow. Foreign ministers from the United States, Britain and...
POLITICS
AFP

China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a planned $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the US over human rights concerns in Xinjiang. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement with the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

New Caledonia rejects independence in final vote amid boycott

CANBERRA/PARIS (Reuters) -The French territory of New Caledonia voted against independence in a referendum on Sunday, provisional results showed, amid a big drop in turnout due to a boycott of the vote by the independence movement. The indigenous Kanak population, who largely favour independence, had called for non-participation in the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Reuters

Blinken in Indonesia as U.S. seeks to shore-up Southeast Asia ties

JAKARTA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Indonesia on Monday, kicking off a visit to Southeast Asia aimed at strengthening ties in a region that has become a strategic battleground between Washington and Beijing. In his first Southeast Asia trip since U.S. President Joe...
POTUS
AFP

South Korea says no boycott of Beijing Olympics

South Korea's president on Monday ruled out joining a US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing the need to work with China. "We have not received a request from any other country including the United States to participate in the diplomatic boycott," he said.
SPORTS
US News and World Report

China's Xi and Russia's Putin Dominate the G7

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -While Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps the West guessing over Ukraine, it was the might of Chinese President Xi Jinping that garnered the long-term strategic focus when the diplomats from the Group of Seven richest democracies met this weekend. The United States and its other G7 allies...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Central Europe#Slovakia#Eu#The European Parliament#Central News Agency#European Commission
The Independent

Australia and South Korea sign defense deal as leaders meet

Australia and South Korea signed a $680 million defense deal Monday as South Korean President Moon Jae-in became the first foreign leader to visit Australia since the pandemic began. Worth about 1 billion Australian dollars, the deal will see South Korean defense company Hanwha provide the Australian army with artillery weapons, supply vehicles and radars.It's the largest defense contract struck between Australia and an Asian nation, and comes at a time of heightened tensions between Australia and China Australia recently announced a deal to build nuclear-powered submarines in a partnership with the U.S. and Britain — a move...
CHINA
The Independent

At G7, UK warns Russia of 'severe' cost of Ukraine incursion

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Sunday that “the world’s largest economies are united” in warning Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would have “massive” — though largely undisclosed — consequences.Russia’s military buildup near the Ukrainian border has dominated talks among foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies in the English city of Liverpool The U.S. and its NATO and G-7 allies worry that the movement of Russian troops and weapons to the border region could be precursor to an invasion, and have vowed to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens.Moscow denies having...
POLITICS
AFP

No green light for Nord Stream pipeline if any Ukraine escalation: Germany

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia will not be allowed to operate in the event of any new "escalation" in Ukraine, under an agreement between Berlin and Washington, Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday. "I drew the chancellor's attention to the risks linked to the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and sadly the extent to which... these risks for Ukraine could get considerably worse."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
China
The Independent

Brexit talks to be stepped up before Christmas, as Frost claims UK won’t budge on European court

The UK and the EU will step up their efforts to resolve their post-Brexit row over the Northern Ireland Protocol before Christmas after negotiators failed to reach agreement once again.After another week in the laboured talks on solving the issues thrown up by the deal signed by Boris Johnson, Brexit minister Lord Frost said he and EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic had still not reached agreement.The UK chief negotiator said “intensive talks” would continue next week, and he and Mr Sefcovic will double how often they meet “in the hope of making worthwhile progress towards agreed solutions before Christmas”.Reports suggested that...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK seeks unity at G7 meeting over Russia's 'malign behavior'

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven industrialized nations gathered beside the River Mersey in Liverpool England, for a meeting Saturday that host country Britain called “a show of unity against global aggressors.”The U.K. is seeking elusive unity from the wealthy nations’ club in response to tensions with China and Iran, and what it says is “malign behavior” by Russia towards Ukraine As a Salvation Army band played Christmas carols, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss greeted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts with fist bumps in the rotunda of the modernist Museum of Liverpool...
EUROPE
The Independent

Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favour of China

Nicaragua has severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan and will not maintain any official contact with the democratically ruled island, in a move that will boost Beijing and anger Washington.“The government of the Republic of Nicaragua today breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any contact or official relationship,” said a statement released by the country’s foreign ministry on Thursday in Spanish and English.The People’s Republic of China was the only legitimate government that represented all of China, it said, backing up Beijing’s claim of ownership of the self-governing island democracy.“Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
kfgo.com

Paraguay ‘remains firm’ on Taiwan ties after Nicaragua pivots to China

ASUNCION (Reuters) – Paraguay remains resolute about maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan despite Nicaragua’s decision to shift its allegiance to China, the top adviser to the South American country’s President Mario Abdo told Reuters on Friday. China and Nicaragua re-established diplomatic ties on Friday after the Central...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russia urges NATO to formally drop Ukraine & Georgia ascension plans

Russia has called upon NATO to publicly reverse its previously stated intent to take former Soviet states Ukraine and Georgia into its ranks, arguing that doing so would benefit the ?fundamental interests of European security.?. The Foreign Ministry in Moscow expanded on the idea of a comprehensive security deal with...
POLITICS
AFP

China brands US democracy 'weapon of mass destruction'

China branded US democracy a "weapon of mass destruction" on Saturday, following the US-organised Summit for Democracy which aimed to shore up like-minded allies in the face of autocratic regimes. "'Democracy' has long become a 'weapon of mass destruction' used by the US to interfere in other countries," a foreign ministry spokesperson said in an online statement, which also accused the US of having "instigated 'colour revolutions'" overseas.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Chinese leaders promise more economic support after slowdown

Chinese leaders on Friday promised tax cuts and support for entrepreneurs to shore up slumping economic growth after a campaign to rein in surging corporate debt caused bankruptcies and defaults among real estate developers.A statement issued after an annual planning meeting led by President Xi Jinping called for “maintaining stability,” reflecting anxiety about rising risks after economic growth sagged to an unexpectedly low 4.9% over a year earlier in the quarter ending in September.“Our country’s economic development is facing the triple pressure of demand shrinking, supply shocks and weakening expectations,” the statement said.The ruling Communist Party is trying to...
ECONOMY
ABC News

ABC News

473K+
Followers
121K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy