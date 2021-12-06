ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Myanmar’s Coup Puts Democracy on the Back Burner Again

By Bloomberg News
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Having reclaimed power in Myanmar after a brief period of limited democracy, the military continued to clamp down on civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her party. On Dec. 6, Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison for the first two of about a dozen charges filed against...

www.washingtonpost.com

US News and World Report

Suu Kyi Sentence Puts Spotlight on Myanmar's Detained Thousands

(Reuters) - Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday, later cut to two, is just one of thousands held in the country since the military seized power 10 months ago. Each day in Myanmar, police and soldiers arrest those who...
Aung San Suu Kyi
Win Myint
AFP

Suu Kyi down but Myanmar democracy movement not out, say analysts

Myanmar's military hopes jailing Aung San Suu Kyi will be the "closing chapter" for its longtime nemesis and her party, but resistance to junta rule has already moved out from under her shadow, analysts say. Massive protests and a bloody crackdown on dissent followed Suu Kyi's detention in the early hours of the February 1 putsch that ended the Southeast Asian country's democratic interlude. While the junta has since brought a catalogue of charges against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate, and slapped her with a first sentence on Monday of two years in jail for incitement against the military and breaching coronavirus rules, pro-democracy demonstrators are moving beyond the movement she led decades ago. Many protesters believe the current struggle must permanently root out military dominance of the country's politics and economy.
Reuters

No one above the law, Myanmar junta says of Suu Kyi verdict

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The imprisonment of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi showed that no one was above the law, a senior junta official said on Tuesday, and the country's ruling general had commuted her sentence on "grounds of humanity". Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced to...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Myanmar leader ousted in de facto coup sentenced 4 years in further blow to democracy

BANGKOK -- Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted of incitement and another charge Monday and sentenced to four years in prison - in a trial widely criticized as a further effort by the country's military rulers to reverse the democratic gains of recent years.
India
Japan
Singapore
China
albuquerqueexpress.com

Journalists Work Clandestinely in Post-Coup Myanmar

YANGON, MYANMAR - Post-coup Myanmar has proven a difficult place for journalists to operate. Ten months after the February coup that overthrew the elected government, journalists know they can be arrested without reason by the authorities. At the same time, they are often distrusted by the public who may see them as responsible for covering up the coup's consequences.
US News and World Report

Hundreds of Telecoms Towers Downed in Myanmar Coup Resistance

(Reuters) - More than 400 telecommunication towers in military-ruled Myanmar have been destroyed by opponents of a Feb. 1 coup, state media reported on Friday, attacks which cellphone operators said had severed connectivity for many customers. The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, the junta's mouthpiece, said the destruction of...
clevelandstar.com

Myanmar's Coup Economy Is 'Boom and Bust'

BANGKOK - Myanmar's economy is crumbling and experts predict more illegal trade and zero growth in 2022. The Southeast Asian country's economy has been in rapid decline following the chaos of February's military coup. Thousands of citizens have gone on strike, refusing to work under military rule, including healthcare workers, lawyers, teachers and engineers.
AFP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi at mercy of military once again

After a lifetime struggling against Myanmar's military, 76-year-old Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is once again at the mercy of the generals, facing charges that could land her in jail for decades. Suu Kyi, the daughter of independence hero General Aung San, spent nearly two decades enduring long stretches of house arrest under the former military regime.
