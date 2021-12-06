Canva

Best public high schools in New Hampshire

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in New Hampshire using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

#25. Nashua High School South

- School district: Nashua School District

- Enrollment: 1,830 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#24. Dover Senior High School

- School district: Dover School District

- Enrollment: 1,461 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#23. Conval Regional High School

- School district: Contoocook Valley School District

- Enrollment: 713 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#22. Kearsarge Regional High School

- School district: Kearsarge Regional School District

- Enrollment: 504 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#21. Virtual Learning Academy Charter School

- Location: Virtual Learning Academy Charter School

- Enrollment: 298 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#20. Pinkerton Academy

- Location: Derry

- Enrollment: 3,140 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#19. Salem High School

- School district: Salem School District

- Enrollment: 1,173 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#18. Goffstown High School

- School district: Goffstown School District

- Enrollment: 1,071 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#17. Profile Senior High School

- School district: Profile School District

- Enrollment: 124 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#16. Bow High School

- School district: Bow School District

- Enrollment: 634 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#15. Hopkinton High School

- School district: Hopkinton School District

- Enrollment: 319 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#14. Winnacunnet High School

- Location: Hampton

- Enrollment: 1,052 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#13. Exeter High School

- School district: Exeter Region Cooperative School District

- Enrollment: 1,643 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#12. Sunapee Senior High School

- School district: Sunapee School District

- Enrollment: 148 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#11. Coe-Brown Northwood Academy

- Location: Northwood

- Enrollment: 690 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#10. Londonderry Senior High School

- School district: Londonderry School District

- Enrollment: 1,461 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. Lebanon High School

- School district: Lebanon School District

- Enrollment: 603 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Portsmouth High School

- School district: Portsmouth School District

- Enrollment: 1,126 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Souhegan Cooperative High School

- Location: Amherst

- Enrollment: 750 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Windham High School

- School district: Windham School District

- Enrollment: 986 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Bedford High School

- School district: Bedford School District

- Enrollment: 1,497 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Oyster River High School

- School district: Oyster River Cooperative School District

- Enrollment: 832 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Hollis-Brookline High School

- School district: Hollis/Brookline Cooperative School District

- Enrollment: 857 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Academy for Science & Design High School

- Location: Nashua

- Enrollment: 226 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Hanover High School

- School district: Sau 70

- Enrollment: 742 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

You may also like: Best colleges in New Hampshire