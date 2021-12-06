Canva

Best public high schools in Nevada

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Nevada using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#25. Douglas County High School

- School district: Douglas County School District

- Enrollment: 1,677 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#24. Southwest Career & Technical Academy

- School district: Clark County School District

- Enrollment: 1,480 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#23. Southeast Career Technical Academy

- School district: Clark County School District

- Enrollment: 1,935 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#22. Oasis Academy

- Location: Fallon

- Enrollment: 639 (30:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#21. Nevada State High School Henderson

- Location: Henderson

- Enrollment: 341 (341:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#20. Ed W. Clark High School

- School district: Clark County School District

- Enrollment: 3,250 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#19. Green Valley High School

- School district: Clark County School District

- Enrollment: 3,074 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#18. College of Southern Nevada High School East

- School district: Clark County School District

- Enrollment: 137 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#17. Galena High School

- School district: Washoe County School District

- Enrollment: 1,494 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#16. American Preparatory Academy Las Vegas Campus

- Location: Las Vegas

- Enrollment: 1,637 (61:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#15. Veterans Tribute Career Techincal Academy

- School district: Clark County School District

- Enrollment: 821 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#14. Coronado High School

- School district: Clark County School District

- Enrollment: 3,467 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#13. Coral Academy of Science High School

- School district: Washoe County School District

- Enrollment: 311 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#12. Northwest Career & Technical Academy High School

- School district: Clark County School District

- Enrollment: 1,893 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. Academy of Art Careers & Technology

- School district: Washoe County School District

- Enrollment: 571 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#10. College of Southern Nevada High School West

- School district: Clark County School District

- Enrollment: 166 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Reno High School

- School district: Washoe County School District

- Enrollment: 1,728 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. College of Southern Nevada High School South

- School district: Clark County School District

- Enrollment: 127 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Incline High School

- School district: Washoe County School District

- Enrollment: 325 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

- School district: Clark County School District

- Enrollment: 1,720 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Truckee Meadows Community College High School

- School district: Washoe County School District

- Enrollment: 234 (39:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. West Career & Technical Academy

- School district: Clark County School District

- Enrollment: 1,450 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Coral Academy of Science - Las Vegas Sandy Ridge

- Location: Las Vegas

- Enrollment: 846 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Advanced Technologies Academy

- School district: Clark County School District

- Enrollment: 1,191 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. The Davidson Academy

- Location: Reno

- Enrollment: 178 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

