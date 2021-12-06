Canva

Best public high schools in Nebraska

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Nebraska using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#25. Cody-Kilgore High School

- School district: Cody-Kilgore Public Schools

- Enrollment: 36 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#24. Auburn High School

- School district: Auburn Public Schools

- Enrollment: 248 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#23. Seward High School

- School district: Seward Public Schools

- Enrollment: 548 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#22. North Bend Central Junior/Senior High School

- School district: North Bend Central Public Schools

- Enrollment: 248 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#21. Adams Central Junior/Senior High School

- School district: Adams Central Public Schools

- Enrollment: 438 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#20. Elmwood-Murdock Junior/Senior High School

- School district: Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools

- Enrollment: 158 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#19. Bellevue West High School

- School district: Bellevue Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,619 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#18. Chadron Senior High School

- School district: Chadron Public Schools

- Enrollment: 279 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#17. Millard South High School

- School district: Millard Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,570 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#16. Central High School

- School district: Omaha Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,830 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#15. High School at Syracuse

- School district: Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca Public Schools

- Enrollment: 205 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#14. Papillion La Vista Senior High School

- School district: Papillion-La Vista School District

- Enrollment: 1,910 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#13. Pender High School

- School district: Pender Public Schools

- Enrollment: 137 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#12. Bennington Secondary School

- School district: Bennington Public Schools

- Enrollment: 766 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#11. Diller-Odell Secondary School

- School district: Diller-Odell Public Schools

- Enrollment: 106 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#10. Lincoln High School

- School district: Lincoln Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,356 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. Papillion La Vista South High School

- School district: Papillion-La Vista School District

- Enrollment: 1,942 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#8. Westside High School

- School district: Westside Community Schools

- Enrollment: 1,988 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Lincoln Southeast High School

- School district: Lincoln Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,072 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Southwest High School

- School district: Lincoln Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,055 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Millard West High School

- School district: Millard Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,310 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Elkhorn High School

- School district: Elkhorn Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,415 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Lincoln East High School

- School district: Lincoln Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,317 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Elkhorn South High School

- School district: Elkhorn Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,390 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Millard North High School

- School district: Millard Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,614 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

