Best public high schools in Minnesota

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Minnesota using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#25. Maple Grove Senior High School

- School district: Osseo Public School District

- Enrollment: 2,319 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#24. Central Senior High School

- School district: St. Paul Public School District

- Enrollment: 1,867 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#23. St. Anthony Village Senior High School

- School district: St. Anthony-New Brighton Independent School District

- Enrollment: 687 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#22. Chanhassen High School

- School district: Eastern Carver County Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,539 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#21. Rosemount Senior High School

- School district: Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Independent School District No. 196

- Enrollment: 2,446 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#20. Mankato West Senior High School

- School district: Mankato Public School District

- Enrollment: 1,231 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#19. Mahtomedi Senior High School

- School district: Mahtomedi Public School District

- Enrollment: 1,181 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#18. Sartell Senior High School

- School district: Sartell-St. Stephen School District

- Enrollment: 1,284 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#17. East Ridge High School

- School district: South Washington County School District

- Enrollment: 1,869 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#16. Lakeville South High School

- School district: Lakeville Public School District

- Enrollment: 1,834 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#15. Woodbury Senior High School

- School district: South Washington County School District

- Enrollment: 1,984 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#14. Hopkins Senior High School

- School district: Hopkins Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,588 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#13. Great River School

- School district: Great River School

- Enrollment: 378 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. Orono Senior High School

- School district: Orono Public School District

- Enrollment: 970 (31:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. St. Croix Preparatory Academy Upper School

- Location: Stillwater

- Enrollment: 390 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Eagle Ridge Academy

- School district: Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School

- Enrollment: 574 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Eastview Senior High School

- School district: Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Independent School District No. 196

- Enrollment: 2,268 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Mounds View Senior High School

- School district: Mounds View Public School District

- Enrollment: 1,799 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Eagan Senior High School

- School district: Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Independent School District No. 196

- Enrollment: 2,015 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Nova Classical Academy Upper School

- Location: Saint Paul

- Enrollment: 538 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Eden Prairie Senior High School

- School district: Eden Prairie Public School District

- Enrollment: 2,901 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Edina Senior High School

- School district: Edina Public School District

- Enrollment: 2,688 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Wayzata High School

- School district: Wayzata Public School District

- Enrollment: 3,518 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Math & Science Academy

- Location: Woodbury

- Enrollment: 533 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Minnetonka Senior High School

- School district: Minnetonka Public School District

- Enrollment: 3,386 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

