Best public high schools in Montana

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Montana using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

#24. Troy High School

- Location: Troy

- Enrollment: 141 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#23. Plentywood High School

- School district: Plentywood Public Schools

- Enrollment: 102 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#22. Victor High School

- School district: Victor K-12 Schools

- Enrollment: 102 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#21. Seeley-Swan High School

- School district: Missoula High School District

- Enrollment: 93 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#20. Capital High School

- School district: Helena High School District

- Enrollment: 1,353 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#19. Billings Senior High School

- School district: Billings High School District

- Enrollment: 1,855 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#18. Helena High School

- School district: Helena High School District

- Enrollment: 1,340 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#17. Manhattan High School

- Location: Manhattan

- Enrollment: 259 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#16. Billings West High School

- School district: Billings High School District

- Enrollment: 1,973 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#15. Chinook High School

- Location: Chinook

- Enrollment: 108 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#14. Powder River County District High School

- Location: Broadus

- Enrollment: 61 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#13. Fairfield High School

- Location: Fairfield

- Enrollment: 121 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#12. Joliet High School

- Location: Joliet

- Enrollment: 106 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#11. Lone Peak High School

- School district: Big Sky School District

- Enrollment: 107 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#10. Sentinel High School

- School district: Missoula High School District

- Enrollment: 1,250 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#9. Plains High School

- School district: Plains High School District

- Enrollment: 149 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#8. Hamilton High School

- School district: Hamilton Public Schools

- Enrollment: 474 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#7. Ennis High School

- School district: Ennis Public Schools

- Enrollment: 115 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#6. Frenchtown High School

- School district: Frenchtown Public Schools

- Enrollment: 417 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#5. Hellgate High School

- School district: Missoula High School District

- Enrollment: 1,177 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#4. Glacier High School

- School district: Flathead High School District

- Enrollment: 1,328 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#3. Red Lodge High School

- Location: Red Lodge

- Enrollment: 191 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#2. Whitefish High School

- Location: Whitefish

- Enrollment: 579 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#1. Bozeman High School

- Location: Bozeman

- Enrollment: 2,243 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

