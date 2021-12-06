Canva

Best public high schools in Mississippi

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Mississippi using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#25. New Hope High School

- School district: Lowndes County School District

- Enrollment: 771 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#24. New Albany High School

- School district: New Albany Public Schools

- Enrollment: 572 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#23. Clinton High School

- School district: Clinton Public School District

- Enrollment: 1,139 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#22. Pearl High School

- School district: Pearl Public School District

- Enrollment: 1,175 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#21. Bay High School

- School district: Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District

- Enrollment: 497 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#20. Lafayette High School

- School district: Lafayette County School District

- Enrollment: 843 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#19. Tupelo High School

- School district: Tupelo Public School District

- Enrollment: 1,930 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#18. Long Beach High School

- School district: Long Beach School District

- Enrollment: 923 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#17. Northwest Rankin High School

- School district: Rankin County School District

- Enrollment: 1,722 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#16. DeSoto Central High School

- School district: Desoto County School District

- Enrollment: 1,807 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#15. St. Martin High School

- School district: Jackson County School District

- Enrollment: 1,284 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#14. Belmont School

- School district: Tishomingo County School District

- Enrollment: 878 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#13. Center Hill High School

- School district: Desoto County School District

- Enrollment: 1,017 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#12. Germantown High School

- School district: Madison County School District

- Enrollment: 1,265 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#11. Rosa Scott School

- School district: Madison County School District

- Enrollment: 417 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#10. Gulfport High School

- School district: Gulfport School District

- Enrollment: 1,743 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. Biloxi High School

- School district: Biloxi Public School District

- Enrollment: 1,738 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Petal High School

- School district: Petal School District

- Enrollment: 1,193 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Oxford High School

- School district: Oxford School District

- Enrollment: 1,302 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Oak Grove High School

- School district: Lamar County School District

- Enrollment: 1,747 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Madison Central High School

- School district: Madison County School District

- Enrollment: 1,224 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Lewisburg High School

- School district: Desoto County School District

- Enrollment: 1,159 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Ocean Springs High School

- School district: Ocean Springs School District

- Enrollment: 1,864 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Pass Christian High School

- School district: Pass Christian Public School District

- Enrollment: 641 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#1. The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science

- Location: Columbus

- Enrollment: 238 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

