Canva

Best public high schools in Michigan

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Michigan using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

#25. City Middle/High School

- School district: Grand Rapids Public Schools

- Enrollment: 877 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#24. East Lansing High School

- School district: East Lansing School District

- Enrollment: 1,173 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#23. Central High School

- School district: Forest Hills Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,190 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#22. Stoney Creek High School

- School district: Rochester Community School District

- Enrollment: 1,552 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#21. West Michigan Aviation Academy

- Location: Grand Rapids

- Enrollment: 606 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#20. East Grand Rapids High School

- School district: East Grand Rapids Public Schools

- Enrollment: 979 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#19. Athens High School

- School district: Troy School District

- Enrollment: 1,553 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#18. Ernest W. Seaholm High School

- School district: Birmingham Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,348 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. Bloomfield Hills High School

- School district: Bloomfield Hills Schools

- Enrollment: 1,701 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. Wylie E. Groves High School

- School district: Birmingham Public School District

- Enrollment: 1,225 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. Grosse Pointe South High School

- School district: Grosse Pointe Public School System

- Enrollment: 1,497 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. Saline High School

- School district: Saline Area Schools

- Enrollment: 1,730 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. Community High School

- School district: Ann Arbor Public Schools

- Enrollment: 533 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. Northern High School

- School district: Forest Hills Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,188 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Skyline High School

- School district: Ann Arbor Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,395 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Rochester Adams High School

- School district: Rochester Community School District

- Enrollment: 1,538 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Okemos High School

- School district: Okemos Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,390 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. International Academy of Macomb

- School district: Chippewa Valley Schools

- Enrollment: 473 (86:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Huron High School

- School district: Ann Arbor Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,633 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Pioneer High School

- School district: Ann Arbor Public Schools

- Enrollment: 1,948 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Washtenaw International High School

- Location: Ypsilanti

- Enrollment: 554 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Northville High School

- School district: Northville Public Schools

- Enrollment: 2,530 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Novi High School

- School district: Novi Community School District

- Enrollment: 2,036 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Troy High School

- School district: Troy School District

- Enrollment: 2,087 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. International Academy

- School district: Oakland Schools

- Enrollment: 1,520 (108:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

You may also like: Best colleges in Michigan