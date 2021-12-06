Canva

Best public high schools in Wyoming

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Wyoming using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

#25. Hulett School

- School district: Crook County School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 156 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#24. Sundance Secondary School

- School district: Crook County School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 190 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#23. Big Piney High School

- School district: Sublette County School District No. 9

- Enrollment: 178 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#22. Star Valley High School

- School district: Lincoln County School District No. 2

- Enrollment: 784 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#21. Kelly Walsh High School

- School district: Natrona County School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 1,894 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#20. Worland High School

- School district: Washakie County School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 416 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#19. Lander Valley High School

- School district: Fremont County School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 538 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#18. Big Horn High School

- School district: Sheridan County School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 146 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#17. Pinedale High School

- School district: Sublette County School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 312 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#16. Southeast High School

- School district: Goshen County School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 81 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#15. Encampment School

- School district: Carbon County School District No. 2

- Enrollment: 117 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#14. Little Snake River Valley School

- School district: Carbon County School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 197 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#13. Lovell High School

- School district: Big Horn County School District No. 2

- Enrollment: 213 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#12. Clearmont K-12 School

- School district: Sheridan County School District No. 3

- Enrollment: 83 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#11. Wind River High School

- School district: Fremont County School District No. 6

- Enrollment: 108 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#10. Central High School

- School district: Laramie County School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 1,198 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. Cokeville High School

- School district: Lincoln County School District No. 2

- Enrollment: 116 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#8. Expedition Academy

- School district: Sweetwater County School District No. 2

- Enrollment: 40 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#7. Saratoga Middle/High School

- School district: Carbon County School District No. 2

- Enrollment: 121 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#6. Meeteetse School

- School district: Park County School District No. 16

- Enrollment: 100 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#5. Burlington High School

- School district: Big Horn County School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 67 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#4. Riverside High School

- School district: Big Horn County School District No. 4

- Enrollment: 155 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#3. Laramie High School

- School district: Albany County School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 1,048 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#2. Sheridan High School

- School district: Sheridan County School District No. 2

- Enrollment: 953 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#1. Jackson Hole High School

- School district: Teton County School District No. 1

- Enrollment: 740 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

You may also like: Best places to live in Wyoming