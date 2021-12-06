What to Watch on Monday: Michael Bublé celebrates Christmas in the City with new NBC special

Now it seems that some folks on Twitter were losing their minds over seeing Waddingham flaunt her ferocious vocal talents on Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City last night, but Ted Lasso fans should know better. After all, Waddingham was singing exactly the same iconic carol that she tore into in Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 4 “Carol of the Bells.” At one point in the episode, Waddingham’s Rebecca sings “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” with a group of London buskers. (And you can see rehearsal footage of the number online.)

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO