What to Watch on Monday: Michael Bublé celebrates Christmas in the City with new NBC special

By EW Staff
EW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrific Olivia Colman performances are much like buses. Miss one and another will be along in a minute. One difference? You really don't want to miss any of them. In the inspired-by-real-events Landscapers, the Oscar winner and David Thewlis play a couple investigated by the police after a pair of bodies...

ew.com

CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Sunday: New Christmas movies include ‘The Waltons Homecoming’

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (8 p.m., TBS / CARTOON NETWORK) - “Harry Potter” superfans compete as Houses of Hogwarts to see which team knows the most about the wizarding world. This features celebrity guests and actors from the films. In the first episode, the Gryffindors face the Hufflepuffs for a guaranteed place in the grand final.
MOVIES
Decider

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Stole the Show in ‘Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City’

Now it seems that some folks on Twitter were losing their minds over seeing Waddingham flaunt her ferocious vocal talents on Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City last night, but Ted Lasso fans should know better. After all, Waddingham was singing exactly the same iconic carol that she tore into in Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 4 “Carol of the Bells.” At one point in the episode, Waddingham’s Rebecca sings “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” with a group of London buskers. (And you can see rehearsal footage of the number online.)
TV & VIDEOS
Effingham Radio

Miley Cyrus To Host NBC New Year’s Special

NBC will ring in 2022 with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The event, produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, promises to feature special guests and musical performances. The special will air live on NBC from Miami, Florida on Friday, December 31st...
CELEBRITIES
b975.com

Michael Bublé’s new holiday special to feature Camila Cabello, Kermit the Frog & ‘Ted Lasso’ star

Like all his holiday specials in years past, Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City, airing next Monday night, will feature a lineup of special guest stars. Billboard reports that Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon and R&B singer Leon Bridges will all join Michael for the show. Billboard points out that Michael’s toddler daughter, Vida, is evidently a fan of Camila’s: Last year, she joined her dad in singing Camila’s hit “Señorita” during a livestream.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

CBS, ABC and NBC Are All Airing Iconic Christmas Specials at the Same Time on Friday

The major TV networks are wasting no time in trotting out the holiday classics this weekend. On Friday, CBS, ABC and NBC are all airing Christmas favorites to kick off the season at 8 p.m. ET. CBS will air Frosty the Snowman, ABC will air Santa Claus is Comin' to Town and NBC will air the 1966 adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Jimmy Fallon and NBC’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Gets French Version With TF1 Group

Jimmy Fallon and NBC’s all-star music competition series “That’s My Jam” is set to get a French adaptation that will be produced by TF1 Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio. NBCUniversal Formats is handling international licensing on the show, which will mark the first international adaptation of “That’s My Jam.” Production is set to start next year. “That’s My Jam” is inspired by the wildly popular musical segments on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” such as “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” “Musical Genre Challenge,” and “Slay It Don’t Spray It.” The French version will see celebrity guests team up and face off in musical...
MUSIC
EW.com

What to Watch on Monday: Jimmy Fallon gets his game on with new show That's My Jam

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Jimmy Fallon is expanding his territory at NBC with the new game show That's My Jam, featuring celebrity teams competing for charity in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Those challenges will include some games drawing inspiration from Fallon's Tonight Show tenure, including "Wheel of Impossible Karaoke," "Slay It, Don't Spray It," and many more. Monday's "sneak episode" features The Voice's season 21 coaches (Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend) facing off, so tune in if Grande and Clarkson singing dueling pop diva covers sounds like the musical competition you didn't know you needed. —Tyler Aquilina.
TV SHOWS
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Monday: A CMA Country Christmas and holidays with the Black Pack

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, event planner Amy helps rising singer Tiffanie Christmas plan her holiday family reunion. Along the way, Amy must navigate some challenging family dynamics, as well as her own growing feelings for Tiffanie’s cousin. The Black Pack...
TV & VIDEOS
utdailybeacon.com

What to Watch Wednesday - Christmas Special

In this episode of What to Watch Wednesday Maggie Crittendon, Aubrey Caster, and Ariana Peal discuss their favorite Christmas movies before heading into winter break. Shot and edited by: Maggie Crittendon, Aubrey Caster, and Ariana Peal. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Follow us on Social Media!. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UTKDailyBeacon/#. Twitter: https://twitter.com/UTKDailyBeacon. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/utkdailybeacon/?hl=en. Check out...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Michael Bublé reveals very special news that will thrill fans

Get ready, Las Vegas, because Michael Bublé is coming!. The Canadian crooning sensation has just announced a six-night residency that will take place at America's Playground next spring. Michael will take the stage at Resorts World from April 27 to May 7. Michael had an amazing time in Las Vegas...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

First Look: Watch The Trailer For NBC’s New Comedy, ‘Grand Crew’

Created By Phil Augusta Jackson, ‘Grand Crew’ Features An All-Black Cast And Will Premiere On December 14 At 8 P.M. ET/PT. Writer, producer, and director Phil Augusta Jackson (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Insecure) and executive producer Dan Goor (Creator, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) have teamed up again for NBC’s upcoming single-camera comedy Grand Crew, featuring an all-black cast.
LOS ANGELES, CA

