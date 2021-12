All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's often not until we look back that we can see that a color defined or can be closely associated with an era or year. You might say avocado green belonged to the late ‘60s thanks to so many household fridges featuring the color; and perhaps the mid-'80s can claim neon yellow (or neon any shade, for that matter). But every December, instead of looking back, Pantone gets a feel for what's going on currently and attempts to set a vibe for the next 12 months by declaring the Pantone Color of the Year. And today, the company known for being the arbiter of all things color-related, has announced that for 2022, it's all about Very Peri.

