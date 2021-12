Are These 3 Marijuana Stocks On Your 2022 List? Here’s Why They Should. As marijuana stocks still battle with inconsistent trading what will it take to fix this? Now many feel that the push for federal reform is the only thing that can help. But for marijuana stocks, good news on the matter has resonated well for most marijuana stocks. However once that is eventually passed what will be next. More specifically what will be the catalyst to help have more consistent upward momentum to the sector.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO