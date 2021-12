Jill Biden says being first lady “is a little harder than I imagined."She tells “CBS Sunday Morning” in an interview set to air next week that her new role is a 24-hour undertaking and not the kind of job that ends at a certain hour. “I think it’s a little harder than I imagined,” the first lady said after being asked if she was prepared for what her new life would be like. "It’s not like a job that you do, it’s a lifestyle that you live, and it’s not something you leave at 5:00 or at 3:00. And...

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO