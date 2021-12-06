ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Tim McGraw Appear in 'Yellowstone'?

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Country music singer Tim McGraw is joining the "Yellowstone" universe as a member of the Dutton family, but don't expect to see him interact with Kevin...

Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser and His Wife Just Shared the Dreamiest Photos of One Another

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia Daniel love some Instagram PDA, and the lovebirds are at it again with some posts about their recent vacation. Daniel shared a photo of the couple about to kiss, captioning it, "My baby until the end. I'm so thankful for you [prayer hands emoji, red heart emoji]. She also added the hashtags "loyal," "protective," "alwayscreating," "neversettling," "giving," and "loving." Hauser commented, "Love ya babydoll!" Hauser also shared a photo of the couple and shouted out his sister Vanessa Mooney's clothing line for "for making my wife look so good."
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Stunned After Realizing Who Plays Travis Wheatley

Yellowstone fans are having their “mind blown” by Taylor Sheridan entering his Yellowstone canon as one Travis Wheatley. Taylor Sheridan is a man who wears all the hats. Alongside co-creating, writing, scripting, directing, and producing Yellowstone, he’s also joining the fray as an actor for Season 4. Fans seeing Sheridan on-screen for the first time still can’t believe it, either. But sure enough, Sheridan is set to play a much bigger role in Yellowstone canon moving forward as Travis Wheatley, horsemaster extraordinaire.
countryliving.com

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly's Real Name Actually Isn't Kelly

We are the biggest Beth Dutton fans. She captivates the Yellowstone audience as as one of the toughest characters on television. She is fierce and loyal and terrifying, all while stealing Rip's heart and trying to rehabilitate a troubled teenage boy. We would never want to cross Beth, but we have to respect her tenacity, and her scenes with Rip are downright swoon-worthy. What a character! Over three-plus seasons of watching (and rewatching) Yellowstone, we've become very familiar with Beth's story, but how much do we know about the actress who portrays her?
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Did Not Join Cast, Despite Fans' Confusion

During last week's two-hour Yellowstone Season 4 premiere, Sally Struthers' name shot up the Google search charts even though the All in the Family star had nothing to do with the show. It turns out that many viewers mistook two-time Oscar-nominated Australian star Jacki Weaver for Struthers. Weaver joined Yellowstone as the new villain, Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner.
Decider

Is Jennifer Landon’s Teeter Leaving ‘Yellowstone’?

The brutal rivalry between Lloyd (Forrie J.Smith) and Walker (Ryan Bingham) on Yellowstone has been brewing for a while. From insults to harmless fights, their conflict escalated in a big way during a wild moment in last night’s episode “I Want To Be Him.” After seeing Walker hanging with the bunkhouse boys and cozying up to Lloyd ex-girlfriend Laramie (Hassie Harrison), Lloyd totally lost it, smashing Walker’s guitar and stabbing him in the chest.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Is a Big Fan of Sam Elliot and Reveals Thoughts on Spinoff ‘1883’

“Oh, I can’t wait, honestly.” Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly is as excited for the show’s historical prequel, 1883, as the rest of us. It’s a fine time to be an Outsider. Yellowstone Season 4 rages on, with two spinoffs in the works: Texas-based 6666 and Westward Expansion prequel, 1883. While both are at the top of fans’ anticipated shows, its the latter that has the Beth Dutton actress giddy.
Decider

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Says A Romance Between Summer And John Is “Possible”

After her memorable introduction in last week’s episode of Yellowstone—not many people walk away after being a part of a group that throws a rock a Dutton—protestor Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins continues to shake things up in “I Want To Be Him,” the sixth episode of the fourth season. After spending a platonic night on the Yellowstone ranch with John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Summer is minding her own business in the kitchen the next morning when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) happens upon her. In classic Beth Dutton form, she threatens Summer, who only backs down after Beth brandishes a knife. Thank goodness John was there to break them up!
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Is Jimmy Going To Be the Star of ‘6666’ Spinoff?

“Yellowstone” watchers may have said goodbye to a fan favorite on Sunday but that doesn’t mean he’s left the show’s universe. Jimmy, who has become quite popular among “Yellowstone” watchers, is heading to Texas to join the Four Sixes Ranch. That number should ring loudly in the ears of “Yellowstone” fans. “6666” is the title of a future “Yellowstone” spinoff that will explore the world of cowboys.
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals What Really Sold Her on Taylor Sheridan and the Show

“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly jumped on the chance to join the cast of the show once she heard Taylor Sheridan would be at the helm. Reilly told Looper recently how she was a bit familiar with Sheridan’s previous work before signing on. He started putting together “Yellowstone” in 2017, and before that, he wrote, “Sicario” (2015), “Hell or High Water” (2016), and “Wind River” (2017). Sheridan also directed “Wind River.”
