A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after police say he drove away from a traffic stop and led police on a chase that ended in a crash last night. New York State Police say they initially stopped the driver on Mount Read Boulevard in Rochester at approximately 9:41pm on December 7, 2021 for “multiple traffic violations.” During the stop the trooper requested the driver’s license and the driver refused to provide the ID. After the trooper asked for the ID again police say the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Sharell B. Brown from Rochester, put the car in drive and drove away from the trooper who was able to get into his patrol car and begin pursuing Brown. It is believed that the vehicle was travelling east on Route 31 before the driver turned southbound onto Glide Street, then ran a red light at the intersection of Glide Street and Buffalo Road, and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO