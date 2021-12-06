ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio orders flags to be lowered for the week

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pW1CR_0dFCUCFp00

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all flags of the United States and the State of Ohio to be lowered in accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States of America and in honoring the life and service of Senator Bob Dole.

All flags will be flown at half staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio until sunset on December 9, 2021.

Read Governor DeWine’s full statement about the life of Senator Dole here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 57

Ed Haines
3d ago

lf this is the case. l want the flag flown at half staff, for every military soldier that has been killed in combat, defending our freedoms.

Reply(2)
64
Debbie Burge Rufer
3d ago

Mr. Dole ,spent most of his life in service to our Country. I think, that he did his best, and loved our Country. I believe, that this is an honorable jester.

Reply(4)
14
Todd Richard
2d ago

That's nice, but the purpose of the flags being at half staff tomorrow is to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor. Let us never forget the lives lost.

Reply
4
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senators vote to block Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate narrowly approved a resolution Wednesday to nullify the Biden administration’s requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing. The vote was 52-48. The Democratic-led House is unlikely to take the measure up, which means the mandate would stand, though courts have […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTRF- 7News

Laura Wakim Chapman enters the race for WV State Senate

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local mother and lawyer has entered the race for the First District seat in the West Virginia Senate. Laura Wakim Chapman announced her candidacy on Thursday at Table 304. She’s says she’s a supporter of businesses both big and small, and expressed support for healthcare workers, police and the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Governor pushes for funding plan for police

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has proposed using $250 million in federal pandemic relief funds to pay for programs helping police fight violent crime and to aid first responders affected by pandemic-related stress. DeWine says $175 million would go toward crime fighting measures such as targeting violent hot spots and reducing evidence backlogs. DeWine says another […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia victorious in blocking vaccine mandate for federal contractors; AG says

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said six states have succeeded in blocking the Biden Administration’s proposed vaccine mandate for federal contractors. In November, the Attorney General joined six other states in filing a complaint against President Joe Biden and many federal agencies within the Administration in response to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement placed on […]
HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia flood program being investigated by federal officials

An official says a program that helps people rebuild homes that were damaged or destroyed in West Virginia’s 2016 flood has been under federal investigation. A program director at the West Virginia Development Office revealed the investigation Monday to a Joint Legislative Committee. Michelle Tharp Penaloza talked about the investigation by the U.S. Department of […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park is home to a future medical leader

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – For high schoolers, oftentimes the key to the future comes through the postal service. I got a letter in the mail about three weeks ago, and I was surprised at first, because it said it was coming from Harvard Square. Alexis DiGiandomenico, Congress of Future Medical Leaders Delegate Sometimes it’s a […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Bob Dole
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s name forever tied to attack on Pearl Harbor

(WTRF) – 2,403 lives lost, more than 1,000 wounded and a nation forever changed.  It’s the day that lives in infamy, still 80-years after that fateful day at Pearl Harbor and the Mountain State will forever be tied to some of the heroes that perished on the ship that bore West Virginia’s name.  Seven ships were […]
MILITARY
WTRF- 7News

Medical marijuana purchase limits could be changing in Ohio

Ohio (WTRF) – Medical marijuana patients in Ohio may soon be able to get more of the medication they need at one time.  The Ohio Board of Pharmacy is considering a resolution that would mean patients who use products with a higher THC content would be able to get a 90-day supply.  Jason Erkes is […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Christmas Eve proclaimed a full-day holiday in West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice has issued two proclamations, declaring Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24, 2021) and New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31, 2021) as full-day state holidays for public employees. The Governor also declared Thursday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 30 as half-day state holidays.  Click here to view Proclamation for Christmas Eve.  Click here to […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Vaccine lottery: Do it for Babydog, Round 3 winners

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the winners of 127 prizes through his Do it for Babydog: Round 3 vaccination sweepstakes. Maddalynn Paris of Weirton has won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund. An additional 25 young West Virginians have each won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund. All Educational Savings Fund prizes will […]
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia bid will replace an aging Ohio County bridge

Replacing an aging Ohio County bridge is among 12 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. One of the projects will replace the Lewis Bridge in Valley Grove, Ohio County. The span was built in 1933. The bridge, located on US 40, is […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy