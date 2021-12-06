Ohio orders flags to be lowered for the week

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all flags of the United States and the State of Ohio to be lowered in accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States of America and in honoring the life and service of Senator Bob Dole.

All flags will be flown at half staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio until sunset on December 9, 2021.

Read Governor DeWine’s full statement about the life of Senator Dole here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.