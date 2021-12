Pep Guardiola believes Jack Grealish has played better for Manchester City than he is giving himself credit for – but still wants to see more.Grealish has said he has found the transition to City since his British record £100million move from Aston Villa in the summer tougher than expected.The England midfielder has scored twice in 15 appearances in all competitions for Guardiola’s side.“I’ve found it a lot more difficult than I thought I would, adapting to a different manager and team-mates,” the 26-year-old told the Daily Telegraph.“At first I thought I’d have more of the ball, get more assists and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO