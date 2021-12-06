Meet St. Paul's TikTok famous mom and twins

I really wish I'd had my current therapist when I was going through a bitter breakup two years ago, but having GAYLE's hit song "ABCDEFU" to blast through my speakers and scream-sing along to would've been helpful, too. Practically inescapable on TikTok these days, the pop-rock song explores 17-year-old singer-songwriter GAYLE's frustration with her ex after they split, featuring a cathartic chorus that lists out all the people she wants to give the middle finger to, appropriately omitting his dog. She belts out, "A-B-C-D-E-F you and your mom and your sister and your job / And your broke-ass car and that sh*t you call art / F*ck you and your friends that I'll never see again / Everybody but your dog, you can all f*ck off." It's catchy AF and practically impossible to not chant at least the alphabetical portion as you listen.

