Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 'Dumb and Dumber' Billboard Goes Viral

"The Five" reacted Monday to unflattering reports on Vice President Kamala Harris' management style, including that she blames her staff for her own lack of preparedness. "The vice president is trying to fake her way through. And as you try to fake your way through the second most powerful job in the country, you're going to fall flat a lot," Jesse Watters said. "And so when she falls flat, she takes that out on her staff; and the staff doesn't like that because they expected more from the first female of color vice president. And so they're trying to pivot out of these positions as fast as possible, so they're not labeled ‘Kamala people.’"

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO