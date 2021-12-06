ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 'Dumb and Dumber' Billboard Goes Viral

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
A photo of a billboard insulting the President and Vice President has left the internet...

guest
3d ago

I love how the one woman said this is disrespectful to your elected leaders lmao The problem is a lot of us didn't elect him

hamandcheese
3d ago

when our "elected" officials do something to EARN our respect then I'll respect them. sofar Joe and the ho haven't earned it

Eastwood
3d ago

Love the Billboard. A FJB ( Let's Go Brandon) store just opened up a half hour away from me in Massachusetts. Hoping more open up.

