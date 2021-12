The CMA in the UK believes that Giphy being in sole possession of Meta would not bode well for other media platforms that rely on GIFs. The competition and markets regulator in the UK is looking to block the acquisition of Giphy by Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook). In May last year, Meta Platforms acquired Giphy with plans to integrate the popular online GIF platform with its own photo-sharing app Instagram. At the time, American news website Axios reported that the deal was worth about $400 million. However, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) wants to undo this deal.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO