Another week has brought a fresh round of questions regarding the future of the Browns with Baker Mayfield as their quarterback. After Cleveland mustered a grand total of 10 points in a very winnable primetime game against the Ravens on Sunday night, all eyes have turned toward Mayfield, the quarterback who is struggling through injuries to try to generate some offense. He simply hasn't done so, completing 18 of 37 passes for 247 yards, one touchdown and a forgettable 79.4 passer rating in the 16-10 loss to Baltimore.

