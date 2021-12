Terry Golden has been killing it so far in 2021, and now he is back with a brand-new release called ‘Kameleon’ featuring Owen Gekko. This has followed after hitting it off with successful releases earlier this year like ‘Higher’, ‘Made It’, and ‘EvaR’. Hailing from Denmark, Terry Golden has become somewhat of an afficionado in the dance music scene, he offers up fresh and unique music as he merges his different techniques and experiences to create truly ear-catching releases. He has made himself known in the scene and turned heads along the way, with Radio support from some of the biggest figureheads in the industry, like David Guetta, Don Diablo, and Hardwell.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO