Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Floyd, Jackson, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-06 06:45:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Floyd; Jackson; Johnson; Lee; Magoffin; Martin; Morgan; Owsley; Wolfe Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Martin, central Morgan,...alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0