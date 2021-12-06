Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Floyd, Jackson, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin by NWS

The casket carrying former Sen. Bob Dole arrived at the Capitol building on Thursday, where the Kansas Republican and celebrated war veteran will lie in state in the Rotunda. Dole, who served in the Senate for nearly 30 years before an unsuccessful campaign for president in 1996, died in his sleep on Sunday at the age of 98. He had revealed in February that he was battling stage 4 lung cancer.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO