A FASTER TRACK - Kirkland & Ellis’ plans to abbreviate the equity partnership track could spur competitors to follow suit. The industry might be poised for a shakeup as unrelenting demand and an air-tight talent mark puts pressure on firms to shirk the old ways of doing things, Ben Seal reports in this week’s Law.com Barometer newsletter. After decades of status quo, law firms might be ready to listen to young attorneys calling for alternatives to the partnership track, leading to significant structural changes.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO