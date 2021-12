This Sunday the Minnesota Vikings travel to the San Fransisco Bay Area to take on the 49ers in a late afternoon game. Both the Vikings and 49ers come into this matchup with a record of 5-5 but are trending in the right direction after 2-3 starts to the season. The Vikings and 49ers have split the series 1-1 since both Mike Zimmer and Kyle Shanahan have taken over as head coaches, with the Vikings winning the first match up in 2018 and the 49ers winning the most recent in 2020. The all time series score in this NFC matchup is 24-23-1 favoring the 49ers, as the Vikings look to even up the score on Sunday.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO