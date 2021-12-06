Several apartment units damaged in Oklahoma City fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say several apartments were damaged by an early morning fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an apartment fire near N.W. 122nd and N. Rockwell Ave.

Authorities say Oklahoma City police officers were the first to arrive on scene and worked to evacuate the apartment buildings.

When fire crews arrived, heavy flames could be seen coming from the complex.

Investigators say flames could be see on the first and third floor of the building, and six units sustained fire, smoke, or water damage.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze.

“We did have a report that there were some elderly people inside, but police officers were on scene, assisting with evacuations. We did not run into any occupants that were still inside. At this time, everyone had evacuated the structure,” said District Chief Kyle Robinett.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

