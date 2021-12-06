Outside Supreme Court, Crowd Amplifies Abortion Arguments

The US supreme court has ruled that Texas abortion clinics can sue the state for its strict new law – but kept the measure in place. The law, which came into effect earlier this year, bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected in the fetus and allows anyone in the country to sue a person who assists someone seeking an abortion. If the suit is successful, the person suing can receive up to $10,000 (£7,500).“The court concludes that the petitioners may pursue a pre-enforcement challenge against certain of the named defendants but not others,” the court said on Friday. At...
