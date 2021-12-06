ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Outside Supreme Court, Crowd Amplifies Abortion Arguments

CBS DFW

Abortion Providers Disappointed, Pro-Life Group Pleased By US Supreme Court Ruling On Texas Heartbeat Act

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The US Supreme Court ruled Friday that abortion providers can continue challenging the Texas Heartbeat Act, also known as SB 8. But in a blow to the providers, the nation’s highest court allowed the controversial law to remain in effect. The Justices also rejected the US Justice Department’s emergency request to block the law. The Court’s majority said their ruling is not about the constitutionality of the Heartbeat Act. During a virtual news conference Friday afternoon, Julie Murray, Senior Staff Attorney for Planned Parenthood Federation of America said, “The Supreme Court’s decision today is a devastating ruling in terms of foreclosing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

‘Hope For An End,’ US Supreme Court Lets Senate Bill 8 Stand, Says Abortion Clinics Can Sue

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on Texas’ controversial law restricting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, allowing it to remain in effect and for abortion providers to sue. The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. “Finally, we have hope for an end to this horrific abortion ban. The legal back and forth has been excruciating for our patients and gut-wrenching...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says SCOTUS decision to leave in place a ban on most abortions in Texas is 'an attempt to undo 50 years of precedent'

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters that Friday's Supreme Court ruling leaving in place a Texas abortion law was 'an attempt to undo 50 years of precedent.'. In a statement Saturday, the vice president also called woman's rights to terminate a pregnancy 'non-negotiable.'. 'Yesterday's Supreme Court decision allows SB8, which...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Throws Out Mask Mandate For Schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania schoolchildren may soon be attending classes unmasked under a state Supreme Court ruling Friday that threw out the Wolf administration’s statewide mandate that face coverings be worn inside K-12 school buildings. The justices announced the decision but have not yet issued a written opinion that explains their reasoning. They ruled that the masking mandate, which also applies to child care facilities, is not valid because it was imposed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s acting health secretary without legal authorization. The practical impact of the decision will depend on which schools and school districts impose their own masking...
HARRISBURG, PA
The Independent

Texas abortion law: Supreme Court allows clinics to sue but leaves strict law in effect

The US supreme court has ruled that Texas abortion clinics can sue the state for its strict new law – but kept the measure in place. The law, which came into effect earlier this year, bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected in the fetus and allows anyone in the country to sue a person who assists someone seeking an abortion. If the suit is successful, the person suing can receive up to $10,000 (£7,500).“The court concludes that the petitioners may pursue a pre-enforcement challenge against certain of the named defendants but not others,” the court said on Friday. At...
CONGRESS & COURTS
omahadailyrecord.com

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Releases Final Report

Light from the morning sun illuminates the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a challenge from parents in Maine who want to use a state tuition program to send their children to religious schools. (AP)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Gorsuch Ignores Roberts' 30,000-Foot View of Texas Abortion Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling Friday in the challenge to the Texas anti-abortion law was perhaps the starkest evidence yet of a gap between the conservatism of Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and the three newest, Trump-appointed justices. The gap wasn’t so much in their differences over the important...
CONGRESS & COURTS

