This should be a fun weekend for NFL fans. Eight division rivalries will be continued this weekend. There will even be a Super Bowl XXIII rematch late Sunday afternoon. The NFC East is not becoming the runaway win for the Dallas Cowboys that it looked like earlier this season. The Cowboys are leading the division with an 8-4 record but Washington is right behind them at 6-6 and Philadelphia behind them at 6-7. Dallas has looked very vulnerable over the last few weeks while Washington has been winning some games they shouldn't be. If Dallas is to win the division, they need to tighten up because they have Washington twice with the Giants in between over the next three games followed by the Cardinals then the Eagles to close out the season.

