Like Indianapolis, single-car qualifying at the Bathurst 1000 has become a grand tradition. The Mount Panorama circuit is one of the best and most unique in the world, and there is no better place to see it than a run with pole on the line at the absolute limit with nothing but one driver, one car, and one goal to focus on. It is the conditions that produced Greg Murphy's "Lap of the Gods" and Scott McLaughlin's first-ever lap in a Supercar at Bathurst in the 2:03s. Early today, the series held their traditional top ten shootout session and that record fell again.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO