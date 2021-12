PORTLAND, Ore. — Four of the best figure skaters in the Portland area will lace up their skates in Nashville at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January. Samuel Mindra from Happy Valley will compete in the Junior Men's Division. It will be the 18-year-old's fifth time competing at the national championships in the last seven years. Last year he took bronze in the competition, and two years ago he was selected for Team USA.

