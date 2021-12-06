ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The 12 Best Work Shoes for Women, According to a Podiatrist

By Ashley Davis
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fz3W6_0dFCPul400

Unlike a lot of us who have to make a concerted effort to get in our daily step quota, women whose jobs require them to be on their feet all day are in little danger of falling behind on their physical activity requirements. The downside is that prolonged standing can exacerbate any nagging physical aches and pains, particularly those stemming from the feet — think lower back pain, sciatica, plantar fasciitis, knee pain, ankle pain or shin splints, to name a few unpleasant conditions.

Outfitting oneself in the proper supportive footwear is the best way to prevent these conditions and general physical fatigue, and reverse any pain already occurring.

The demands placed on work shoes differ from those placed on athletic shoes, meaning the most comfortable sneakers for women for running, or the best walking shoes for women , aren’t necessarily ideal for a long day’s work.

Dr. Mike Rushton, co-founder and medical director of Forward Motion headquartered in St. George, Utah, explains that insoles in shoes geared specifically toward athletics are typically “functional insoles, controlling motion when you walk.” The best work shoes for women and shoes for standing all day will have an accommodative insole, which “cradles your foot so your weight is redistributed equally across the foot,” he says.

An easy way to understand the difference is to think of a functional footbed or orthotic as one guiding the foot from the wrong position to a neutral position. (Functional insoles will be found in the best shoes for foot pain stemming from plantar fasciitis or the best shoes for bunions , for instance.) Conversely, an accommodative insole isn’t so much changing your foot positioning as it is giving your feet enough room to breathe comfortably. This is key for the most comfortable work shoes for women, since standing on your feet for long stretches causes them to swell, Dr. Rushton says.

To further prevent tightness and chafing, he also advises buying work shoes a half size larger than your typical size.

While cloudlike, super-cushioned shoes might feel great when you try them on, these can hurt you in the long run by not providing adequate support. “Cushioning isn’t the most important factor in selecting the best work shoe,” Dr. Rushton explains. “The most important thing is that your foot is supported equally across its entirety with accommodative support.”

This type of support is the same that’s recommended in the best shoes for diabetics, offering lots of space. Some shoes are equipped with the proper support right out of the box, or a podiatrist can create a custom insole to insert into work shoes. Luckily, accommodative insoles are typically less expensive than functional ones, even when custom made.

As a general rule of thumb, work shoes and their insoles should be switched out every 300 to 500 miles. “For what a shoe is designed to do, 500 miles is the most you’re supposed to put into it,” Rushton says. He explains that most people will reach that mileage within a year maximum.

Of course, different occupations require different shoe types. The proper shoe for the construction site won’t be the correct shoe for the restaurant. The best nursing clogs won’t be the right fit for the office worker looking for the best loafers for women or the most comfortable dress shoes for women.

That’s why we rounded up the 12 best work shoes for women to suit every need. They’re the perfect place to start your search for the most comfortable work shoes around.

Skechers Women’s Squad Service Shoes

With more than 25,000 Amazon reviews and an average 4.5-star rating. Skechers Squad service shoes are some of the best work shoes for standing all day. A slip-resistant outsole makes them ideal for healthcare workers and restaurant workers. They’re lightweight, so they won’t tire your feet out. Available in regular and wide width sizes, they’ll let your feet spread properly, which Dr. Rushton says is key to avoiding pain and injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulCNn_0dFCPul400
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon


Buy:
Skechers Women’s Squad Service Shoe
$46-$138

Crocs Classic Clogs

Crocs Classic Clog remains a beloved slip-resistant work shoe for women for good reason. It boasts an extremely roomy fit to avoid dreaded pinched toes. It’s also easy to wipe down and clean, which is a particularly attractive feature for medical and service settings. They also feature a lightweight EVA construction and supportive footbed and are a cinch to slide on and off with the movable heel strap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iiOzm_0dFCPul400
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW


Buy:
Crocs Classic Clog
$50

Naturalizer Genn Flow Shoes

For the office-goer who wants comfortable shoes to wear with dresses, look no further than these Naturalizer Genn Flow moccasins. The classic loafer is stylish with tights and skirts in the winter or your favorite pair of jeans. The wide toe box lets toes relax comfortably, unlike lots of pointed toe loafer styles. The contoured footbed has dual density cushioning and arch support. For the fast walkers out there, the outsole is non-slip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eLNKW_0dFCPul400
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos


Buy:
Naturalizer Genn Flow
$99

Keen Utility Women’s Sparta Work Shoes

Some of the best lightweight safety shoes on the market, Keen’s Utility Sparta work shoe features an aluminum safety toe that is 33% lighter than a steel toe. These are built specifically for a woman’s foot, but are wider than the average female style to accommodate foot swelling. These safety shoes for women have a breathable upper mesh, offer protection from electrical hazards and are oil- and slip-resistant. They’re available in half sizes and a wide or regular fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iah9q_0dFCPul400
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon


Buy:
KeeN Utility Women’s Sparta Work Shoe
$63-$207

SoftWalk Sonoma Shoes

If sneakers don’t meet the office dress code, that doesn’t mean your feet need to suffer from hours of standing. These flats are comfortable shoes to wear with dresses and trousers. The SoftWalk Sonoma is made with premium leather uppers, a roomy round toe, and removable footbed with plush cushioning and arch support. The outsole features slip-resistant rubber, while the inside has a breathable microfiber lining to keep feet cool and dry. These are available in narrow, regular, wide and extra-wide width sizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rEUdv_0dFCPul400
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos


Buy:
SoftWalk Sonoma
$100

New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneakers

Dr. Mike Rushton recommends the New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 sneaker because it allows feet to spread, which is ideal in the best work shoes for standing all day. “Pressure on the heel and forefoot is equal,” he says, preventing uneven weight distribution that can lead to plantar fasciitis and other ailments. These are available in wide and regular fit, making them some of the most comfortable work shoes for women. Lightweight and offered in lots of cute colors, you’ll love their supportive comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1eOo_0dFCPul400
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon


Buy:
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
$35-$135

Timberland Pro Powertrain Sport Alloy Toe Shoes

These safety shoes for women are highly-rated on Amazon, with nearly 2,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars. The Timberland Pro Powertrain Sport alloy toe offers work-ready protection while remaining lightweight. These were designed with the comfort and performance of a hiking boot to keep women comfortable in demanding environments like construction sites. They offer electrical hazard protection and are slip- and oil-resistant. An alloy safety toe meets workplace requirements. Anti-fatigue technology equals comfort and support for your feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13p2M7_0dFCPul400
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon


Buy:
Timberland Pro Powertrain Sport Alloy Toe
$86-$184

Altra Lone Peak 5 Trail Running Shoes

The Altra Lone Peak 5 trail running shoe is podiatrist recommended. Dr. Mike Rushton calls Altra his favorite brand, mentioning that its offerings have plenty of space to let your feet spread out. “They also have adequate cushion without being too soft and squishy,” he adds. This pair boasts excellent grippy traction for all kinds of work environments, a responsive midsole and wide toe box — making these some of the best work shoes for standing all day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gj1WZ_0dFCPul400
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon


Buy:
Altra Lone Peak 5 Trail Running Shoe
$130

Sticky Comfortable Work Shoes for Women

Available in a bunch of bright and neutral colors, these slip-resistant work shoes for women are perfect for chefs, doctors and nurses. Sticky Comfortable work shoes are designed to withstand mess. They have a powerful non-slip outsole and the upper and outsole are waterproof so you can wipe them clean. The footbed is also made with an absorbent material to keep feet dry. Support comes courtesy of shock absorption and an anti-torsion system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bN8JZ_0dFCPul400
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon


Buy:
Sticky Comfortable Work Shoes for Women
$50

LifeStride Sevyn Heels

Certain occasions, and professions, require more formal attire. LifeStride’s chic Sevyn heels are the perfect comfortable shoe to wear with dresses. They feature a SoftSystem footbed for plush underfoot cushioning, plus a flexible rubber outsole to help you avoid slips. Their 2.5-inch heel height makes these look anything but orthopedic, but are still manageable to walk in. Try these for your next formal occasion when you’d rather be dancing the night away than sitting on the sidelines watching.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00S900_0dFCPul400
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos


Buy:
LifeStride Sevyn Heels
$70

Vionic Wilma Booties

A supportive, comfortable ankle bootie is a work staple for many. The Vionic Wilma Bootie could be yours, with its sturdy block heel measuring just over two inches. Order a half size up to combat swelling from prolonged standing, as well as to fit winter socks and tights. A heel loop and expanding gussets allows for easy slip-on action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29XZhN_0dFCPul400
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos


Buy:
Vionic Wilma Bootie
$190

Dr. Scholl’s Dreamy Slip-On Sneakers

Dr. Scholl’s Dreamy slip-on sneaker is one of the best work shoes for long hours at the office. The sneakers’ clean lines and lack of too many athletic-looking details give them a sporty, casual look. And, an anatomically cushioned footbed offers equal weight distribution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0Z5T_0dFCPul400
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW


Buy:
Dr. Scholl’s Dreamy Slip-On Sneaker
$50
$40

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

The 20 Best Dad Shoes You Can Wear Anywhere

Dad shoes are a vibe. They’re functional, clunky, super-soft, and hell, they’re even ugly. That’s the whole thing. Dad shoes are anti-fashion to the point of being the height of fashion and that’s just the way it is. Dad sneakers, specifically, are pretty hard to miss. They’re those mostly white, orthopedic-looking sneakers that are easy on bunions. They basically scream, “I have plantar fasciitis” and we love them for that. They’re a real ’90s vibe, especially when paired with the straight-leg jeans and a brightly colored shirt of your choosing. Dad shoes have a history like many trends do. They were...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The 20 Best Designer Sneakers for Men and Women, According to Fashion Experts

Sneakers are a bonafide wardrobe staple for men and women, not only for casual moments but also for dressy and even formal occasions. However, there’s a distinct difference from, say, the Chuck Taylor’s or Vans you’ve relished since youth and the best designers sneakers for women and men. Indeed, the eased cool factor of sneakers is one characteristic that separates the popular shoes from the rest of your footwear collection, including the most comfortable sneakers and walking shoes for women. But trendy sneakers of 2021 from top designers like Gucci, Balenciaga and Prada boast an esteemed and pragmatic air that’s...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The 23 Best Christmas Socks to Rock This Holiday Season

The work-from-home lifestyle already has us embracing loungewear and slippers on the regular, but the holiday season amplifies that cozy mindset. After all, you’ll be spending the majority of your time hanging out with family and friends. Maybe you’ll be laying low at home, hitting the holiday party circuit, or maybe a little bit of both. Regardless, you’re going to need some fuzzy holiday socks you can wear with your most comfortable sneakers or walking shoes while singing Christmas carols or simply grabbing that final batch of eggnog. This time of year your favorite retailers are brimming with festive options...
APPAREL
KDVR.com

Best moisturizer for aging skin

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As we age, our skin’s needs change. Skin that was once oily may become dryer, and sensitivity to certain ingredients may change. Additionally, to keep skin looking its healthiest, we may want to introduce new ingredients or even a whole new skin regimen, even as we embrace aging gracefully and take pride in our changing appearance. If you’re looking for a moisturizer that gives fast, dramatic results, Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid is the top choice.
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Independent

9 best leave-in conditioners for healthy and hydrated locks

Leave-in conditioners are the unsung heroes of the hair world. These multi-taskers are often a quick and easy way to reap the rewards of several products in one handy bottle, saving you time, effort and money. All it takes is a simple spray or dollop or product and off you go – what’s not to love?While it is true that the conditioner you use in the shower will do much of the heavy-lifting when it comes to hair hydration, a leave-in conditioner will provide an additional level of moisture, which can be a lifeline for dry hair. If you’ve had...
HAIR CARE
Mens Journal

How to Choose the Best Nike Running Shoes for You

Nike running shoes are highly popular, and with good reason—the Swoosh makes some excellent kicks. Nike has been an innovator in the running world for decades, and its list of inventions, from Zoom Air pods in the ‘70s to carbon-fiber midsole plates more recently, is long. These inventions aren’t just gimmicks, either: Eliud Kipchoge ran a sub-two-hour marathon in a pair of Vaporflys, and the Infinity Run demonstrably reduced injuries in an independent study (to name just two standout examples). Nike continues to push the envelope with running shoe designs for elite athletes and the rest of us, too.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic Shoes#Running Shoes#Dress Shoes#Walking Shoes#Podiatrist#Forward Motion
E! News

12 Must-Have Shoes From Amazon That Keep Selling Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Looking to add to your shoe collection before...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shape Magazine

These 13 Podiatrist-Recommended Shoes Are Heavily Marked Down for Black Friday

If you have been holding off on buying comfortable footwear because you can't decide on a style or the prices just haven't been right, you can now shop podiatrist-recommended shoes thanks to holiday deals. And with Black Friday around the corner, Amazon and Nordstrom did everyone a solid and just released thousands of new discounts where you can save up to 55 percent on best-sellers including the Nike React Running Shoes or New Balance Sneakers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FIRST For Women

The Best Standing Abs Workout for Women Over 50 – Workout With Denise Austin

When it comes to trimming your middle, it’s easy to feel discouraged. Online workouts are often designed for younger women or don’t keep physical limitations in mind. Driving out to a gym takes a huge chunk of time out of your day. And why drive out into the cold weather when you can do a quick routine at home? Fortunately, you don’t need fancy machines or a gym membership to get rid of belly fat. You don’t even need to get down on the floor all the time! Just ask Denise Austin, fitness expert and creator of Fit Over 50 Magazine in partnership with Woman’s World.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

How to Shop For the Best Running or Walking Shoe

If you’re new to running or walking for fitness, you may find yourself feeling a little overwhelmed looking online or in a shoe store for the right shoe. To provide guidance along your shopping journey, we asked Keith Stern, a product manager with Reebok, to break down the differences between walking and running sneakers, and share what you need to know to find the right shoe for you at the right price point.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
WGN TV

Best men’s lifting shoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re serious about lifting weights, a good pair of lifting shoes can make a difference in your training. Not only do they put you in a comfortable athletic position, but lifting shoes give you a strong base for squats, overhead presses, and Olympic weightlifting movements. If you struggle getting to depth during squats, a lifting shoe like the Nike Romaleos can help with ankle mobility concerns.
FITNESS
bocaratontribune.com

The Best Warm Weather Shoe Styles for Maximum Comfort

As comfort continues to reign supreme for clothing and accessories, it’s easier than ever to incorporate on-trend pieces into stylish yet casual outfits. Even though we may not be dressing up as much, there are still plenty of ways to ensure your unique style preference shines through – and footwear can be a great place to start when updating the wardrobe!
APPAREL
WWD

Men Need Five Shoe Styles, According to Doucal’s

MILAN — According to Gianni Giannini, chief executive officer and creative director of Italian high-end footwear brand Doucal’s, the ideal shoe cabinet of an elegant man doesn’t require too many styles. “I think five designs are enough to be well covered,” Giannini said. Starting from this point of view, Giannini...
APPAREL
therideronline.com

Top New Shoe Releases, Ranked Worst to Best

These Nike Dunks release Nov. 19 at a retail price of $110. This shoe displays a nice soft colorway on the classic Nike Dunk silhouette with versatility and applicability to outfits. 9. BAPE STA “Pastel Pack”. These funky designer shoes dropped Nov. 13 at a retail price of $295. This...
APPAREL
Telegraph

61 of the best shoes, bags and dresses for the festive season

This Christmas we deserve to go all out with our celebrations and what better way than by dusting off our finery and putting on some sparkles. Here's our edit of the best bling to buy now... The bag. The party bag must be big enough to fit all the essentials...
APPAREL
KRON4

Best dog shoes for snow

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Just like humans, dogs venturing out into wintry weather need proper protection from the elements, especially when it comes to their paws. Snow, ice and salt, in addition to the cold temperatures and dry air, can all cause damage to a sensitive and vital part of their body.
PETS
Footwear News

Footwear News

69K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy