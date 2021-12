Experienced corporate board director with background in digital marketing, cybersecurity, and analytics will focus on the future trajectory of Acronis in her role. Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, announced the appointment of Lisbeth McNabb to its Board of Directors. Ms. McNabb brings a wealth of experience in financial leadership, business analytics, and hyper-growth management to this position. She will help Acronis develop an effective strategy to maximize return on the recent investment from CVC Capital Partners VII and other investors, as the company goes through a period of rapid market expansion and intense growth.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO