Facebook is known to be a company that prioritizes profits over the safety of its users. The business model of companies such as Facebook and Google are primarily focused on user data. The more data Facebook can collect about us, the better for them. Without our knowing, Facebook monitors our behavior on their platform, extracts information from it, and sells the information to third parties for marketing purposes. The only plausible way to escape the grips of Big Tech would be to design an alternative, open-sourced, decentralized internet that anyone can equally participate in and benefit from, developers and users alike.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO