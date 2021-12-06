ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best dress for hourglass-shaped bodies

WKRG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the keys to looking and feeling your best is choosing a dress that enhances your body shape. Out of all the body types, the hourglass shape is considered the ideal type because of the feminine proportions of an hourglass,...

www.wkrg.com

Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
WKRG

Best white homecoming dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Football games, tailgating and the chill of fall are all signs that homecoming is just around the corner. Whether you’re looking for a one-time fancy frock or want to invest in a dress that you can wear for years to come, a white homecoming dress will help you project elegance and simplicity.
thezoereport.com

The 4 Best At-Home Party Dresses For A Casually Festive Celebration

In-person celebrations may be back this holiday season, but that doesn’t have to mean visiting a crowded bar for a night of debauchery. Celebrating at home can be just as festive, whether it’s an epic soiree with the family and friends you missed last year, or simply keeping things intimate with your partner and a close pal or two. At-home get-togethers are generally more relaxed, and the time spent often brings you closer to the people you cherish most. This doesn’t mean fashion is out the window, however. If 2020 proved anything, it’s that festive attire has a place in your abode. Sure, for some, that means PJs all the way. But if you want to dial it up a notch or two, a casual party dress is a charming choice.
Telegraph

61 of the best shoes, bags and dresses for the festive season

This Christmas we deserve to go all out with our celebrations and what better way than by dusting off our finery and putting on some sparkles. Here's our edit of the best bling to buy now... The bag. The party bag must be big enough to fit all the essentials...
Harper's Bazaar

The Fashion Awards 2021: The 10 best dressed

Last night saw the real-life return of the Fashion Awards, bringing the biggest names in British fashion to the Royal Albert Hall for a night of celebration. The event honoured the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and Alessandro Michele, and paid tribute to the late, great Virgil Abloh with a number of emotional speeches from friends and colleagues. We also saw surprise performances from Kylie Minogue and Charli XCX, celebrated a number of up-and-coming fashion designers, and remembered some of the biggest fashion moments in what has been a transformative year for the industry.
quintdaily.com

The 10 Best Body Lotions For Smooth Skin

Who does not want their skin to be shiny, and smooth? Be it the busiest day or the day, when you want to relax, do not forget to apply body moisturizer or body lotion. There are many sales and body lotion combo offers available; you just need to search it online. Coming to the matter of moisturizing our body, it is the only skincare ritual that we often miss out on.
Vogue

Victoria Beckham Will Be The Best-Dressed At The Work Christmas Party

This time last year, lockdown was looming and outdoor heaters were the unlikely investment piece people were shopping ahead of Christmas. Now, parties are back on the agenda – and Victoria Beckham is ready. Wondering how she’s prepping for party season? By scouring her own collections for dancefloor-worthy pieces to...
InsideHook

Take It From Rihanna: ‘Tis the Season for Assless Tartan Pajama Pants

Rihanna is a multi-faceted bitch, she does a ton of shit. While the Barbadian singer/actress/fashion designer/businesswoman is still holding out on new music, much to the chagrin of her fans, she’s busy expanding her beauty and lingerie empires: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, both of which have been subject to glowing reviews and lauded for their inclusivity since their inceptions. The singer’s lingerie label, in particular, has eclipsed longstanding brands like Victoria’s Secret and is now the place to go for sexy staples.
storables.com

10 Best Shoe Trees To Keep Your Footwear in Shape

If there’s anything an avid shoe collector dreads, it’s the eventual visual wear-and-tear of their favorite footwear. In an era where looking ‘fresh’ is every fashionista’s ultimate goal, creased shoes are an absolute no-no. Thankfully, there are innumerable shoe trees, polishes, and other products on the market designed to keep your footwear looking more brand new than ever!
KRON4

Best red puff-sleeve dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Puff sleeves were reintroduced to fashion in 2018 and have been increasing in popularity since. From the streets to the runways, everyone is rocking the puff-sleeve look. Exlura’s Womens Square Neck Dress combines the vibrant color with dramatic sleeves to make a casual above-the-knee dress. This outfit is a classic you can enhance with any necklace or headpiece.
WKRG

Best Christmas sweater for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everything is adorned and ready for guests and the one and only Santa Claus. However, one thing missing from your festivities is a Christmas sweater for women that truly embodies the holiday spirit. The LookbookStore Women Holiday Knit Sweater is sure to receive many compliments when you wear it to holiday parties and events. It is roomy and comfortable, not to mention fashionable and adorable, featuring reindeer, fir trees and other Christmas favorites.
theeverygirl.com

The Best Black Dresses of the 2021 Holiday Season

Dressing for the holiday season can feel like an Everest of a task. Parties, gift exchanges, the actual holidays themselves—there’s a lot to dress for, and dress our best at that. The answer to a jam-packed holiday schedule? A great black dress. By now we all know the wonders of...
wfla.com

The best men’s dress watch

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing completes a formal outfit quite like a snappy dress watch. Every man should own at least one dress watch, but it’s never too late to add one to your repertoire. Choosing the right men’s dress watch can be tricky,...
Lifehacker

The Best Way to Wrap Oddly Shaped Gifts, According to TikTok

Every December I suffer flashbacks to my first-ever retail job, wrapping presents at a gift shop. As much as I enjoyed entering autopilot and mechanically wrapping box after box, it was always a fun challenge to tackle an oddly-shaped gift: A loose teddy bear. A stray shovel. An entire island of misfit toys that refuse to conform to the rules of gift-wrapping basics. You know, the usual. (When your job is wrapping stuff, you make your own fun.) I get that not everyone loves these holiday brainteasers, so when it comes to gift-wrapping this season, get ready to reject tradition and embrace ingenuity.
Footwear News

Simone Biles Goes Green in Cutout Gown and Minty Louboutin Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Simone Biles brought a refreshing take to the cutout trend at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The Olympic athlete hit the red carpet in a flowing dark green gown by Aliette. The style featured a flowing skirt and allover ruched draping details. The textured number also included bows with long ends accenting two straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Biles added an elegant touch to her ensemble with Mateo New York drop earrings and a dark green Judith Lieber clutch. For shoes, Biles created a two-tone look with mint green sandals. The Christian Louboutin style featured thin ankle and toe straps in shiny leather. The style added a bold pop of color to the “Courage to Soar” author’s outfit, while elevating her gown’s formal dress code with a modern twist. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
WYTV.com

Best Disney princess dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For a child, the costume is a style without limitations — they will want to wear it to theme parks, on Halloween, to parties and even on a casual trip to the grocery store. Luckily, princess dresses are and have been wildly popular for decades, and there is no shortage of options to choose from.
The American Genius

why dressing your best is important even while working from home

There are many often discussed benefits to working from home. If you’re not spending time on a daily commute, that means you have more time to work on personal projects and share with your family and friends. Plus it saves you gas and/or fare money. While it’s tempting to...
In Style

Katie Holmes Keeps Starting Trends by Accident

When Katie Holmes wears something cute, it's hard to convince us not to buy the item. The actress and director just knows how to find the happy medium between fashion-forward, versatile, and practical, whether she's slipping on a comfortable pair of white sneakers or carrying an oversized bucket bag that's literally packed to the brim.
