Best dress for hourglass-shaped bodies

In-person celebrations may be back this holiday season, but that doesn’t have to mean visiting a crowded bar for a night of debauchery. Celebrating at home can be just as festive, whether it’s an epic soiree with the family and friends you missed last year, or simply keeping things intimate with your partner and a close pal or two. At-home get-togethers are generally more relaxed, and the time spent often brings you closer to the people you cherish most. This doesn’t mean fashion is out the window, however. If 2020 proved anything, it’s that festive attire has a place in your abode. Sure, for some, that means PJs all the way. But if you want to dial it up a notch or two, a casual party dress is a charming choice.

