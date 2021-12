Texas has been a red state for the past twenty years, but with the recent announcement of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign, is there a chance the state will finally turn blue?. The last time Texas saw a democratic Governor was Ann Richards, who took office in 1991 after defeating Republican Clayton Williams. A Baylor graduate, Richards was the first woman in fifty years to be elected to a statewide office, according to the University of Texas archive, when she became State Treasurer in 1986. She ultimately lost her re-election to George W. Bush in 1994. So, what exactly does this have to do with former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke? Well, with the recent announcement of his run for Texas governor, a win could mean a Democratic leader for the first time in roughly 27 years.

