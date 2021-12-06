ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended a Hollywood party chained together by their nails

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
 3 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in West Hollywood. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR
  • Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were chained together by their nails on Saturday.
  • The couple had their pinky nails pierced and attached by a silver chain.
  • They wore the look at a launch party for Kelly's genderless nail line.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stepped out with matching pierced pinky nails which were attached by a silver chain on Saturday night.

The couple were chained together at the launch party for Machine Gun Kelly's unisex nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, in West Hollywood, Page Six reports.

The couple's nail artist Brittney Boyce wrote on Instagram that she created the look using three shades from the singer's nail line: "Party Favor," "25 to Life," and "Depressionist."

Boyce said she painted both Kelly and Fox's nails using a piece of fishnet. While the nails were still wet, she peeled off the fishnet which created a "textured, raised 3D effect."

"After the nails are dry, I used a nail piercer to pierce both of their pinky nails and added rings to them, so that I could attach two chains to them, so that they were chained together," she added.

Both Kelly and Fox wore several rings on their hands. The couple also matched in black outfits, with Kelly wearing a black blazer and pants, and Fox opting for what appeared to be a belted suit-dress.

Kelly's genderless nail line aims to promote "self-expression without commitment," according to its website. The products offered on its online store range from $18 for one polish to $86 for a set of six polishes. Several items on the online store are sold out.

Representatives for a UN/DN LAQR and Brittney Boyce did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Insider

Insider

