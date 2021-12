The O’Brien County Board of Supervisors moved their regular monthly meeting to the Assembly Room on Tuesday November 23 anticipating a large turnout of “concerned farmers and landowners” with questions and concerns about a second pipeline planning to go through O’Brien County to transfer pressurized carbon dioxide from ethanol plants. The proposal intends to move captured carbon emissions from ethanol plants in 5 states; Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois and transport them to a remote location in Illinois to be stored underground. This is the second such pipeline proposal affecting O’Brien County land in just 3 months. A second pipeline, Summit, has held their public meetings and will transport CO2 to North Dakota for permanent burial.

O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO