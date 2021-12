In the old days, Christmas movie fans used to have to scour the cable TV schedules to make sure they caught all their favorite silly Christmas movies when they aired. But now, thanks to the magic of streaming and the power of Netflix, there’s a whole new holiday movie universe right at your fingertips, whenever you want it. Over the past few years, Netflix has become the Santa Claus of silly, heartwarming Christmas movies, adding new titles to its ever-expanding roster each year. And not only do these movies provide endless holiday cheer, but they also have created an interconnected network within the Netflix holiday movie universe.

