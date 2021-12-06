ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFT Technology Breakthrough as Vera Launches Ethereum Mainnet and Showcases the First Ever Non-Custodial Rental of a $1.5 Million Dollar Bored Ape Yacht Club and XOiD NFT

By AIT News Desk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVera, a non-fungible token (NFT) decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, made history by becoming the first open-source protocol to successfully rent a $1.5 million dollar Bored Apes Yacht Club NFT, “#65,” between two strangers immediately after launching its highly anticipated Ethereum mainnet network in front of a crowd of over 3,000 attendees...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apes#Yacht Club#Smart Contracts#Xoid Nft#Cto#Co Founder Of Vera Labs#Fintech
