Sherpa Launches New Tech Offering, PartnerActivate – An Intuitive, Proprietary Platform With Fully Integrated Services

Independent creative agency marks major investment in data and analytics with new hires and launch of the Table™ — a cloud-based performance and analytics tool. Award-winning independent creative agency Duncan Channon announced the formation of a Data + Tech practice with new leadership, and the roll out of a proprietary analytics tool the Table to offer clients rapid insight on integrated campaign performance, and uncover data-driven insights to inform creative and media approaches. Leadership appointments for the new practice include the promotion of Madelaine Robinson to group director, communications and data integration, and the hire of Rob Griffin as associate director, analytics and insights.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO