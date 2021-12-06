ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sherpa Launches New Tech Offering, PartnerActivate – An Intuitive, Proprietary Platform With Fully Integrated Services

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning global channel agency Sherpa launches its new intuitive, proprietary platform, PartnerActivate to enable, engage and activate partners. The platform launch comes at a time when shifting environments have increased the pressure to create cut-through with channel partners due to heightened competitive activity among vendors and new types of partners beginning...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Mistplay Announces Majority Investment By GrowthCurve Capital To Accelerate Growth

Partnership will further accelerate Mistplay as a leading play-to-earn and game discovery platform for mobile games. Mistplay (“Mistplay” or the “Company”), a leading play-to-earn and game discovery platform for mobile games, announced the completion of a definitive agreement with GrowthCurve Capital (“GrowthCurve”) whereby GrowthCurve will become the majority shareholder in Mistplay to support the Company in its next phase of growth. This partnership marks a new milestone in Mistplay’s mission to deliver differentiated engagement with mobile gamers and provide solutions to help mobile gaming publishers grow their high-quality user bases at scale.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Consolidated Communications Closes on Second Stage of Searchlight Capital Partners’ Investment in Company of $75 Million

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. announced that it has secured FCC approval and closed on the second stage of the previously disclosed investment transaction with an affiliate of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. in an amount of $75 million, as part of the aggregate $425 million investment from affiliates of Searchlight in the Company.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Redwire Announces Supplier Agreement with Terran Orbital to Support Satellite Manufacturing

Redwire Corporation, a global leader in mission critical space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced a three-year supplier agreement with Terran Orbital, a global leader and pioneer in the development, innovation and operation of small satellites and Earth observation solutions. “As a leading supplier of space infrastructure and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aithority.com

Okta Joins the OpenID Foundation Board to Further Advance Open Identity Standards

New position builds on years of partnership and long-standing contributions. Okta, Inc., the leading independent provider of identity, announced it has joined the OpenID Foundation as a sustaining member. The new board position for Okta follows significant technology contributions from Okta and Auth0 and a proven track record in independent and innovative identity development.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Intuitive#Channel Partners#Partneractivate#Mdf Management#Ai And Machine Learning#Prm#Founder Of Sherpa
aithority.com

Leostream Joins the Nutanix Elevate Technology Alliance Partner Program

Nutanix Ready AHV Validation offers a robust and comprehensive virtual desktop solution for on-premises and remote users backed by hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) Leostream, a leading provider of secure remote access solutions, announced that it has joined the Nutanix Elevate Technology Alliance Partner Program. The company’s connection management platform for remote desktops received Nutanix Ready AHV Validation to enable organizations to accelerate hosted desktop deployments and build highly scalable, performant and automated environments.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Leading the Customer Intelligence Movement – involve.ai’s Model Is Patented

Involve.ai, the industry’s first Customer Intelligence platform leveraging true Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver transformational growth for companies, announced today that its proprietary AI-based churn prediction model is patented. While reducing churn and increasing expansion have been integral parts of growth strategies for many companies, one of the biggest...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

BrandTruth Releases AI-Driven, Online Branding Platform

BrandTruth, a SaaS company based in Denver, CO, proudly announces the launch of its platform that simplifies the initial brand discovery process and expands its efficacy through greater company-wide participation. Using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and proven psychology, BrandTruth aligns employees behind one cohesive, collective statement, driving sales and customer attachment.
DENVER, CO
aithority.com

The Planet Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Strive Consulting, a Full-Service Technology Consulting Firm

The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Strive Consulting, a full-service technology consulting firm defining and implementing strategic solutions to solve problems and deliver on digital transformation initiatives.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Mode Introduces Visual Explorer

Mode Analytics, the most comprehensive platform for collaborative Business Intelligence (BI) and interactive Data Science, introduced Visual Explorer, a new flexible visualization system that helps analysts explore data faster and provide easy-to-interpret insights to business stakeholders. “Visual Explorer is a best-in-class visualization suite powered by Helix, Mode’s award-winning responsive data...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Five9 Rated Highest In Overall Vendor Satisfaction Among Customers Surveyed By Industry Analyst DMG Consulting

Five9 earned 33 perfect scores out of a possible 34 and received the highest ratings across four overarching categories: vendor satisfaction, product features, platform features, and Workforce Optimization (WFO) / Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) capabilities. Five9, Inc., a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced that it received...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Esri Uses Kimble For Confident And Collaborative Business Planning, From Resourcing To Revenue Recognition

Kimble PSA enables Esri to streamline resourcing, maximize revenues, and scale efficiently. Kimble Applications, the leading provider of cloud-based professional services automation (PSA) solutions, announced one of their customers, Esri, continues to improve their billable utilization metrics and maximizes their services revenue — since adopting Kimble PSA. According to...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Leading OTT Players in Southeast Asia Announce Support for Unified ID 2.0

New identity solution expands in the region with backing from key OTT platforms. Global advertising leader, The Trade Desk announced that the Unified ID 2.0 initiative has expanded into the Southeast Asia market as leading over-the-top (OTT) players announce their support. Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is a new, privacy-conscious identifier built from hashed and encrypted email addresses. Designed from the consumer’s perspective, Unified ID 2.0 is a new industry-wide approach to internet identity that aims to preserve the value of relevant advertising, while putting control for consumers and privacy at the forefront.
WORLD
aithority.com

Telmar Acquires Helixa

The acquisition gives the global media planning leader expanded digital and audience analysis capabilities while Helixa, a social data audience intelligence platform, gains access to resources for international growth and product development. Helixa and Telmar announced they have completed an acquisition agreement giving Telmar, the global leader in advertising and...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Duncan Channon Announces Data + Tech Practice, New Leadership And Proprietary Analytics Tool The Table

Independent creative agency marks major investment in data and analytics with new hires and launch of the Table™ — a cloud-based performance and analytics tool. Award-winning independent creative agency Duncan Channon announced the formation of a Data + Tech practice with new leadership, and the roll out of a proprietary analytics tool the Table to offer clients rapid insight on integrated campaign performance, and uncover data-driven insights to inform creative and media approaches. Leadership appointments for the new practice include the promotion of Madelaine Robinson to group director, communications and data integration, and the hire of Rob Griffin as associate director, analytics and insights.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Salesforce Partner Spaulding Ridge Announces Expanded Team and Capabilities for High-Growth SaaS Organizations

Spaulding Ridge, a global cloud advisory and implementation firm, has expanded its Salesforce Core Services team and capabilities to tackle the needs of high-growth SaaS organizations. Spaulding Ridge’s Salesforce Practice has extended its suite of services supporting high velocity acquisition models and IPO-readiness services to meet growing market demand. The...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

IonQ Launches New Tech For Quantum Computing

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) aims to use barium ions as qubits in its systems to enable advanced quantum computing architectures. IonQ plans to use barium ions to build systems designed to be faster, more powerful, more easily interconnected, and feature more uptime for customers. "IonQ builds the world's most powerful...
SOFTWARE
Greenfield Daily Reporter

New tech company launches app about city

HANCOCK COUNTY — A county man has started a software design company, and a mobile app highlighting what Greenfield has to offer is among its first projects. Scott Barton started SixtyEleven Software, bringing 30 years of experience developing custom software design, point-of-sale systems and mobile apps for businesses and organizations.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

5G Open Innovation Lab, CoMotion At The University Of Washington, And T-Mobile Collaborate To Accelerate 5G Hardware Innovation

CoMotion Labs becomes first 5G-equipped hardware incubator in the region. 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab), CoMotion at the University of Washington (UW), and T-Mobile announced a collaboration that will enable hardware startups to develop, test and roll out new products, services, and prototypes powered by T-Mobile 5G. With a new Ultra Capacity 5G network deployed at CoMotion Labs on the UW campus, the facility is now the first 5G-equipped incubator in the region focused on supporting the growth of the hardware startup ecosystem.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

IXFI: New Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Launches

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. A new cryptocurrency exchange platform has been launched. The exchange will serve new and experienced crypto investors who are looking for a professional marketplace to trade digital assets. The platform, IXFI Exchange, is owned by IXFI, an international crypto company with a presence in several countries.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy