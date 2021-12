Aldi has begun trialling a deposit return scheme (DRS) at its Bathgate store in West Lothian ahead of the expected introduction of a system for the whole of Scotland. Customers are being encouraged to return single-use PET plastic or glass bottles from 50ml up to three litres, and aluminium drinks cans, to the reverse vending machine located in the store’s car park. For each item deposited, they will receive 10p in the form of a voucher, up to a maximum of £5, to be redeemed against their shopping in Aldi.

