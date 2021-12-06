Roche has Rapidly Developed Additional Testing Options to Differentiate Mutations in the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant

Spike glycoprotein (Sgp) is liable for binding of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to the host receptors. Since Sgp is the main target for vaccine and drug designing, elucidating its mutation pattern could help in this regard. This study is aimed at investigating the correspondence of specific residues to the SgpSARS-CoV-2 functionality by explorative interpretation of sequence alignments. Centrality analysis of the Sgp dissects the importance of these residues in the interaction network of the RBD-ACE2 (receptor-binding domain) complex and furin cleavage site. Correspondence of RBD to threonine500 and asparagine501 and furin cleavage site to glutamine675, glutamine677, threonine678, and alanine684 was observed; all residues are exactly located at the interaction interfaces. The harmonious location of residues dictates the RBD binding property and the flexibility, hydrophobicity, and accessibility of the furin cleavage site. These species-specific residues can be assumed as real targets of evolution, while other substitutions tend to support them. Moreover, all these residues are parts of experimentally identified epitopes. Therefore, their substitution may affect vaccine efficacy. Higher rate of RBD maintenance than furin cleavage site was predicted. The accumulation of substitutions reinforces the probability of the multi-host circulation of the virus and emphasizes the enduring evolutionary events.

