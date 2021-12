(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp is trialing a cryptocurrency feature powered by Novi, Meta’s digital wallet that launched as a pilot a couple of months ago. The chat app is kicking things off with a test that lets a "limited number" of people in the US send and receive payments using Pax Dollars (USDP), a US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos. According to Novi’s website, to send a payment with WhatsApp, you need to first tap the paper clip icon on Android or the + icon on iOS, and then select "Payment" from the menu options.

