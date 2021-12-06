ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roche to launch SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test in Countries Accepting the CE Mark to Enable Rapid Differentiation of Viral Respiratory Infections

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoche announced its plans to launch the SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test for professional use in markets accepting the CE Mark by the beginning of January. Roche also intends to file for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2022....

aithority.com

scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
theridgewoodblog.net

No Surprise ,Pfizer and BioNTech said initial lab studies show a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine may be needed to neutralize the omicron variant

Ridgewood NJ, having only been on the global radar since late November, early analysis around the world regarding the Omicron variant of concern (VOC) is providing insight into its characteristics and risks. Some preliminary laboratory analyses suggest that the Omicron variant could exhibit some resistance to SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. One study conducted by researchers in Germany (preprint) found that blood serum collected from fully vaccinated individuals had reduced efficacy in neutralizing the Omicron variant. The researchers tested sera from a variety of vaccinated patients, including those who received the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines, including some with heterologous combinations and some who received booster doses. The researchers observed reductions in neutralizing capacity on the order of 10-30 times, compared to the Delta variant. Additionally, sera from participants who received a heterologous combination of the AstraZeneca-Oxford and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines exhibited “no efficacy against Omicron.” Preliminary findings from studies conducted by researchers in South Africa and Sweden (both preprint) are similar.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Fortune

At-home defense: why widespread rapid antigen testing is key to curbing the pandemic

This is the web version of The Capsule, a weekly newsletter monitoring advances in healthcare and biopharma. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Much like in 2020, holiday travel this year is riddled with uncertainty—and the unanswered questions about Omicron don’t make planning any easier. This year, however, one difference could help make travel slightly less fraught: Rapid at-home COVID tests are finally available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Enhanced apoptosis as a possible mechanism to self-limit SARS-CoV-2 replication in porcine primary respiratory epithelial cells in contrast to human cells

The ability of SARS-CoV to infect different species, including humans, dogs, cats, minks, ferrets, hamsters, tigers, and deer, pose a continuous threat to human and animal health. Pigs, though closely related to humans, seem to be less susceptible to SARS-CoV-2. Former in vivo studies failed to demonstrate clinical signs and transmission between pigs, while later attempts using a higher infectious dose reported viral shedding and seroconversion. This study investigated species-specific cell susceptibility, virus dose-dependent infectivity, and infection kinetics, using primary human (HRECs) and porcine (PRECs) respiratory epithelial cells. Despite higher ACE2 expression in HRECs compared to PRECs, SARS-CoV-2 infected, and replicated in both PRECs and HRECs in a dose-dependent manner. Cytopathic effect was particularly more evident in PRECs than HRECs, showing the hallmark morphological signs of apoptosis. Further analysis confirmed an early and enhanced apoptotic mechanism driven through caspase 3/7 activation, limiting SARS-CoV-2 propagation in PRECs compared to HRECs. Our findings shed light on a possible mechanism of resistance of pigs to SARS-CoV-2 infection, and it may hold therapeutic value for the treatment of COVID-19.
HEALTH
AFP

Preliminary results positive for Moderna mRNA flu vaccine

US biotech company Moderna on Friday announced promising data from an early-stage human trial of its mRNA flu shot, based on the same technology used in its successful Covid-19 vaccine. The experimental flu shot was found to be safe, and successfully evoked high levels of antibodies in 180 people at all dosage levels, in both younger and older adults. "Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, approximately three million people died each year due to respiratory infections, and many more are hospitalized or become ill as a result of these viruses," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement hailing the result. Side effects were mild, and occurred more often in younger than older adults. The most common included pain and tenderness at the injection site, as well as headaches, muscle and joint aches, and tiredness.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Washington Informer

Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity

It's not known yet whether the omicron variant causes more or less severe COVID-19 than the delta variant, although some preliminary indications suggest omicron infections might be milder. A Facebook post nevertheless claims, without evidence, that the "toxicity" of omicron is 5 times higher than delta and that its mortality rate is higher. The post Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Quick Test for Antibody Efficacy Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants

At Duke University a team of scientists developed a test that rapidly provides data on how effective antibodies are at neutralizing different COVID-19 variants. The test could be very handy in determining the immunity of a specific patient against various variants, or in deciding on the best monoclonal antibody therapy to use. The researchers have called their technology the COVID-19 Variant Spike-ACE2-Competitive Antibody Neutralization assay (CoVariant-SCAN).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

SARS-CoV-2 Does Not Infect Olfactory Neurons, Spatial Analysis Suggests

The mechanism underlying anosmia (loss of smell) during a SARS-CoV-2 infection remains unknown. One unresolved question is whether SARS-CoV-2 infects the olfactory nerve, which could provide SARS-CoV-2 with a route of entry to the brain. Now, researchers report that SARS-CoV-2 does not appear to infect the sensory neurons of the olfactory epithelium in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, the team failed to find evidence for infection of olfactory bulb neurons. Instead, the sustentacular (non-neuronal) cells, also known as supporting cells, are the main target cell type for the virus in the olfactory epithelium. Since SARS-CoV-2 spares olfactory sensory neurons and olfactory bulb neurons, it does not appear to be a neurotropic virus.
SCIENCE
aithority.com

Atamyo Therapeutics Obtains First Regulatory Authorization In Europe To Initiate A Clinical Trial For Ata-100, Its Gene Therapy To Treat Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2i/r9

First approval of Clinical Trial Application was received from United Kingdom Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Atamyo Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the development of new-generation gene therapies targeting neuromuscular diseases, announced the first authorization of a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in Europe for ATA-100, its gene therapy for the treatment of the fukutin-related protein (FKRP) limb-girdle muscular dystrophy Type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9). This authorization was granted by the United Kingdom Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Additional CTAs were filed in France and Denmark.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nanowerk.com

Breakthrough COVID-19 saliva Amplified Antigen Rapid Test is as sensitive as PCR test

(Nanowerk News) A potentially game-changing Antigen Rapid Test (ART) technology to diagnose COVID-19 has been developed by scientists in Singapore. Using a proprietary on-kit amplification technique, a person’s saliva can be self-administered or tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus at the point-of-care with sensitivity higher than current ART tests and close to that of laboratory-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
aithority.com

Roche has Rapidly Developed Additional Testing Options to Differentiate Mutations in the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant

Roche and TIB Molbiol, a newly acquired subsidiary within the Roche Diagnostics division, have added three additional Research Use Only (RUO) test kits for the detection of mutations present in the novel B.1.1.529 Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant: VirSNip SARS Spike ins214EPE (RUO), VirSNiP SARS-CoV-2 Spike S371L S373P (RUO), VirSNip SARS Spike E484A (RUO). The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the recently emerged SARS-CoV-2 variant, Omicron (B.1.1.529), as a COVID-19 variant of concern (VOC).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Odds of SARS-CoV-2 infection down after third BNT162b2 dose

(HealthDay)—Receipt of a third booster BNT162b2 dose is associated with a reduction in the odds of testing positive for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to a study published online Nov. 30 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Tal Patalon, M.D., from Maccabi Healthcare Services in Tel Aviv, Israel, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

The impact of sample processing on the rapid antigen detection test for SARS-CoV-2: Virus inactivation, VTM selection, and sample preservation

Many factors have been identified as having the ability to affect the sensitivity of rapid antigen detection (RAD) tests for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The authors of this study aimed to identify the impact of sample processing on the sensitivity of the RAD tests. The authors explored...
SCIENCE

