Video Games

Review Roundup For Halo Infinite

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of development and a big delay, Halo Infinite's campaign launches on Wednesday, December 8. Ahead of that, reviews have now been posted, providing a snapshot of what some critics think about the first new Halo campaign since 2015's Halo 5: Guardians. Here at GameSpot, Jordan Ramee said...

Gamespot

Most Anticipated PC Games For 2022 And Beyond

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The new year is almost here and a number of standout titles are quickly coming our way. There's a lot to be excited about for the year to come, as well as the future beyond it. We've rounded up some of the biggest standouts coming to PC in the next 12 months, both exclusively on PC and shared across platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Mythbusting and Testing

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Halo Infinite's multiplayer has already had its share of off-the-wall combat moments that have left us with more questions than answers. Check out our list of myths that need some verification or busting.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Monsters per second

VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo 4#Halo 5#Adventure Game#Forge#Xbox One#Cloud Developer
Gamespot

Halo Boss On Why Infinite's Message Of Hope Resonates So Strongly In 2021

Microsoft creative lead Joseph Staten has spoken about how he's especially proud to have worked on Halo Infinite because it has a message of hope for the future. During the global pandemic of the past two years, many people have felt some kind of sadness and despair, and Halo Infinite's story aims to offer something people can feel good about, Staten said in a new interview.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

VR Sky Walk

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2: How To Get Halo's Battle Rifle And Other Anniversary Guns

Among the most desirable new weapons to get your hands on as part of Destiny 2's Bungie 30th anniversary event are its Halo-inspired guns. Bungie has drawn on its past to include a bunch of new weapons that more than slightly resemble those from its past games, and that includes the likes of Halo's battle rifle. Here's how to get your hands on them.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Arenas Mode: How It Works, Best Legends, And Tips

Apex Legends gained popularity for being an excellent battle royale game, but Respawn has expanded upon the game with new modes since its launch. In Season 9, Arenas, a round-based 3v3 elimination mode similar to Counter-Strike and Valorant, was added to the game in a permanent capacity. This mode offers a different take on Apex Legends, letting players really test their combat skills without having to worry about getting third-partied or dealing with other outside factors that happen in the battle royale mode. Here is everything you need to know about Apex Legends' Arenas mode.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

Here's Why Halo: MCC Made The First Two Games Look So Good

Halo: The Master Chief Collection isn't just a massive collection of Master Chief's greatest adventures; it's also a time capsule that shows just how far the series and video game technology has come over the last two decades. It's also impressive to see Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Edition and Halo 2 running smoothly on Microsoft's latest Xbox Series X|S consoles, with both games having preserved their original Xbox visuals.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Serious Sam 4 Launch Trailer

Croteam returns with a high-powered prequel to the Serious Sam series that scales up chaos to unprecedented levels. The classic Serious Sam formula is revamped by putting an unstoppable arsenal up against an unimaginable number of enemies that requires players to circle-strafe and backpedal-blast their way out of impossible situations.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Wattson Guide: How To Best Use Her Abilities, Combo Tips And Tricks

Apex Legends has a large variety of legends with different skill sets, but no legend is better at defense than Wattson. There are three other defensive legends--Caustic, Gibraltar, and Rampart--but all three are designed to defend their allies by dealing damage to enemies and thus deterring them from approaching. Though Wattson can deal a little damage with her tactical ability, her kit is entirely designed around fortifying a position, neutralizing other legends' abilities, and buffing her allies with regenerative body shields. She's an entirely selfless legend, who gives everything to protecting her allies, at the cost of having no offensive abilities of her own. Here's a rundown on how Wattson's abilities work, how to unlock her, and more tips on how to best play as her.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How long is Halo Infinite's campaign?

If you're wondering how long Halo Infinite's campaign is, that's likely down to the fact that Master Chief's latest adventure is an open-world game. Well, for the most part. That means the amount of time you'll spend in this lush section of the Zeta Halo ring will vary depending on how you want to play it. You could just blast through it Needler-blazing, or you could take the time to stop and bask in the imposing majesty of Forerunner structures.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Miles Morales And Green Goblin Skins Teased On Chapter 3 Map

Epic waited until its big Fortnite Chapter 3 launch to finally give fans the Spider-Man skin they've waited years for, but it seems the developer-publisher is already gearing up to introduce even more characters from the Spider-Verse this season. In an official blog post, Epic promised more allies and enemies would make their debuts in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1. Meanwhile, some in-game assets may already be telling us exactly who to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Get Spider-Man Web Shooters In Fortnite

In Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1, Spider-Man makes his long-awaited debut, and he’s more than just a character skin. You’ll be able to use Spider-Man’s Web Shooters for yourself, with any skin, because it’s going to be a Mythic weapon in Fortnite very soon. It won’t come cheap, and it’s sure to be sought after by many players, so here’s all you need to know about how to get Spider-Man’s Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

You Can Pet The Heavily Armed Robodog In Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 includes a nice little Easter Egg that players have discovered, and it involves the game's lovable (and deadly) robotic "dog," the Ranger. Rangers can be called in by players over the course of the match, roaming the battlefield firing at enemies and serving as personal bodyguards. Even though there is no button prompt to do so, players have discovered that getting close to a Ranger and holding the interact button will show you a special animation in which your character kneels down to give the lovable robot a pat on its cute, camera-lens head. You can check the Easter Egg below via a video shared by the official Battlefield Twitter account.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Boss Battle: How To Defeat Adjutant Resolution

Once you get a few hours into the Halo Infinite campaign, you’ll notice a pattern of having to take on and take down some tough opponents in good old-fashioned boss battle arenas. The first non-organic lifeform that stands between you and story progress is the Sentinel, Adjutant Resolution, and its Sentinel Beam can toast you in seconds if you’re not careful. Here’s how to go about this boss battle so you can defeat Adjutant Resolution in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Family Games Of 2021 According To Metacritic

Great video games don't just have the potential to be social events to look forward to every week, they can also be the perfect reason to hold a family gathering. Think one-on-one brawling in Street Fighter or taking turns in classic Super Mario Bros. games. If you're looking for some games to play with the whole family this holiday, we've rounded up the highest-rated games of 2021 on GameSpot's sister site Metacritic.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Google's List Of Top Games Searched In 2021 Include PopCat and Battlefield 2042

Google has released its Year in Search 2021 list, a compilation of the most searched inquiries across the world this year. It features categories such as athletes, actors, songs, and of course, games. This year, some of the results in the games category may surprise you, but most probably won't.
FIFA
Gamespot

Scanning a PokéStop In Pokemon Go

Learn how to scan a PokéStop in Pokémon GO! You may have noticed Field Research that asks you to scan the subject of a PokéStop or Gym. PokéStop Scanning is an opt-in feature that lets qualified Pokémon GO Trainers record videos of PokéStops and Gyms.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Watermelon Game

VIDEO GAMES

