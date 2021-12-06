ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Indian Arthroscopy Society Launches Indian Ligament Registry

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian Arthroscopy Society (IAS) is pleased to announce the launch of the Indian Ligament Registry (ILR). ILR is an initiative of the Indian Arthroscopy Society which is the official national organisation for arthroscopy surgeons. The society has an ever-growing list of active & associate members, now numbering over three thousand. The...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

PayPhi Launches Tokenization Service For Indian Businesses On RuPay

PayPhi, Phi Commerce’s API-first digital payments platform has become the first certified tokenization service for NPCI Tokenization System (NTS) that supports the tokenization of RuPay cards. To further enhance the safety of online transactions, RBI has issued a set of guidelines to store sensitive customer information in the form of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

3 Indian IPOs To Watch In 2022

India has, in the past, been called the “next China” for possessing some of the same growth potential and investment opportunities. The truthfulness of this claim was supported recently when Chinese authorities began cracking down on its tech sector giants, prompting investors to look elsewhere for a more reliable home for their money. Coincidently, Indian tech companies are currently experiencing a boom, with Paytm (NSE: PAYTM) and Zomato (NSE: ZOMATO) going public in 2021 and producing some of the country’s largest IPOs to date.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Danone India launches Protinex Diabetes Care to address the nutritional needs of Indians with diabetes

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Danone India, with its mission 'to bring health through food to as many people as possible,' today announced the launch of Protinex Diabetes Care with an aim to address the nutritional requirements of Indians with diabetes. The scientifically developed product aims to provide adequate protein and fiber, which are important nutrients in managing blood sugar levels. To understand the needs of people with diabetes, Danone India commissioned a research among 1000 respondents across India which was conducted by IPSOS, a leading marketing research firm. The survey aimed at assessing the nutrition awareness and nutrient intake among people with type 2 diabetes and identifying the relationship between nutritional knowledge and dietary self-care behavior in Indian diabetic patients. The survey findings revealed that over 92 per cent of respondents knew that protein and fiber in the diets are essential to manage diabetes. However, daily nutrient intake assessment using Nutri Calculator, a tool developed by Danone with nutrition experts, highlighted that only 14.8 per cent and 21.2 per cent people with diabetes were consuming the daily required protein and fiber respectively. Nearly 60 per cent of respondents were unaware about food sources that have high or low Glycemic Index, to make a right choice as awareness about this is beneficial for diabetes management. Elucidating about the benefits of protein and fiber in people with diabetes, Dr Amit Khandeparkar, Head, Medical Affairs at Danone India said, "74 million Indians are living with Diabetes and currently, India has the second highest diabetes cases in the world, and this number is projected to reach around 124 million by 2045 as per International Diabetes Federation Atlas. Factors such as higher fat to muscle ratio, inappropriate diet and lifestyle accelerate the diabetes onset. Consuming a diet high in protein, fiberlow Glycemic Index can help manage blood sugar fluctuations and weight thus helping the individual live with diabetes in a better way." Protinex Diabetes Care is packed with the highest amount of protein in this category and it also has high fiber. Both these nutrients are helpful in the management of blood sugar levels and thus help diabetic patients lead a healthier life. It is fortified with 26 essential vitaminsminerals and is available in Vanilla flavor. Protinex Diabetes Care is a healthy food option for people with diabetes as it is low in fat, contains no added sugar and thus provides lower calories. It contains no artificial sweeteners which is an added advantage for people with diabetes. Moreover, it is the only product in the powder nutrition category with low Glycemic Index (GI) of 17, that can help manage blood sugar levels. Speaking about the launch of the new product, Sriram Padmanabhan, Director Marketing, Danone India said, "At Danone, we endeavor to offer products that are relevant to local consumer needs. Diabetes is increasing at an alarming rate in India but equally shocking is the lack of awareness and inadequate intake of protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients in the diets of people with diabetes. Protinex Diabetes Care demonstrates Danone's commitment to inspire healthier eating and drinking habits among adults." With this launch, the company has entered Rs. 165 Crore health food drink market for diabetics. The product is retailed across India. It is going to be available in 200g and 400g packs across modern trade, general trade, and e-commerce channels.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ias#Ilr#Pan India#Click Go#Nec Software Solutions#Artemis Hospital#Arthroscopy Registry
naval-technology.com

GRSE launches first large survey vessel Sandhayak for Indian Navy

Indian shipbuilder Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has achieved a new milestone with the launch of the first large survey vessel for the Indian Navy. Called Sandhayak, the vessel is the first in the series of four ships being built under the Survey Vessel Large (SVL) project. It has been built at GRSE.
INDIA
Harper's Bazaar

The best Indian restaurants in London

As the winter nights draw in, nothing feels as welcome as a delicious Indian meal. Luckily, the capital is replete with some of the finest restaurants this side of Delhi, offering a full spectrum of what India's varied cuisine has to offer. From the unique tastes of Calcutta, where the influences of Portuguese and French flavours come to play in exciting and unusual ways, to the spice-packed dishes of Kenyan Indian culture and the quirky small plates of Mumbai.
RESTAURANTS
dallassun.com

Indian government to ban purchase of cryptocurrencies

India will introduce a bill during the winter session of Parliament that could block the use of most private cryptocurrencies and regulate virtual currencies. According to a legislative agenda for the winter session that begins later this month, the bill will still allow the use of certain cryptocurrencies, to promote the technology and its uses.
ECONOMY
The Windows Club

Top Indian CEOs in the World

In this article, we are going to list down the top Indian CEOs in the world. A Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is the highest-ranking executive of an organization and there are a lot of Indians who have served or are serving as the CEO of various leading companies in the world, from Microsoft to Google, IBM, and many more. We can easily say that People of Indian Origin (PIO) have truly come a long way. You can check out some of the CEO’s originating from India who head some of the biggest global tech companies.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
ElectronicsWeekly.com

The Indian CEO Phenomenon

Indian-born CEOs are a force to be reckoned with. Because of the popularity of technical degrees in India as well as the high-quality education facilities in the country, Indian tech CEOs often have a programming or engineering background, sometimes holding additional MBAs or other business degrees. Parag Agrawal, Who took...
BUSINESS
brides.com

A Guide to Indian Groom Fashion and Traditions

A lot of focus tends to be given to the bride-to-be’s wardrobe, so much so that the groom’s repertoire can end up playing second fiddle. But in all honesty, why should brides have all the fun? An Indian wedding with its plethora of pre-wedding festivities and parties is the perfect opportunity to bring out your inner sartorialist, and dabble with a range of traditional menswear. Not sure what to wear for every key event leading up to the ‘I dos’? We have the answers for you.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
aithority.com

Atamyo Therapeutics Obtains First Regulatory Authorization In Europe To Initiate A Clinical Trial For Ata-100, Its Gene Therapy To Treat Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2i/r9

First approval of Clinical Trial Application was received from United Kingdom Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Atamyo Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the development of new-generation gene therapies targeting neuromuscular diseases, announced the first authorization of a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in Europe for ATA-100, its gene therapy for the treatment of the fukutin-related protein (FKRP) limb-girdle muscular dystrophy Type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9). This authorization was granted by the United Kingdom Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Additional CTAs were filed in France and Denmark.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Construction Robotics Startup Canvas Announces Innovation Program with Select Partners to Transform Drywall Finishing and Improve Workers’ Lives

Construction robotics startup Canvas announced its Innovation Partner Program, a collaborative partnership with six industry-leading contractors that share the company’s vision to build in bold new ways by putting better tools in the hands of skilled workers. Drywall finishing tools have remained unchanged for the better part of a century....
TECHNOLOGY
People

Miss India Wins Miss Universe 2021

On Sunday, Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was officially named Miss Universe 2021. Sandhu, 21, beat out 79 other contestants from various countries and territories — including runner-up Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and second runner-up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane — to claim the prestigious title. Sandhu was presented...
CELEBRITIES
aithority.com

HPC-AI Advisory Council And ISC Group Announce 2022 Student Cluster Competition Roster

Seventeen teams selected to perform virtual and live challenges showcasing ingenuity, skills and mastery of high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) Launching a second decade of collaboration, the HPC-AI Advisory Council (HPCAIAC) and ISC Group announced the student teams selected to take part in the 11th annual ISC-HPCAIAC Student Cluster Competition (SCC). Representing the first hybrid SCC, the competition commences in 2022, with a virtual contest that will take place over several months and culminating with a return to the more traditional SCC format, where five Europe-based teams will compete in a live challenge during the 37th ISC High Performance conference and exhibition. That event will take place in Hamburg, Germany from 29 May – 02 June, 2022. The 17 teams selected for the 2022 competition, represent the following institutions:
EDUCATION
aithority.com

Healthcare IT Leaders And Voyce Bring Real-Time Language Interpretation To COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Healthcare IT Leaders has partnered with Voyce, a technology-driven company committed to helping people face language barriers, to enable multilingual support for its COVID-19 contact tracing services. Voyce provides real-time, on-demand access to its network of professional and medically trained language interpreters who offer interpretation in 238 languages and dialects, including American Sign Language.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gizmochina.com

Redmi Note 11 Pro Indian Variant spotted on IMEI, may launch soon

After the Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India, it looks like the Note 11 Pro variant, which has not launched anywhere outside China, might soon land in the Indian market. Earlier today, the popular tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the Indian variant of the Note 11 Pro with model number 21091116I on the IMEI database and took to Twitter to share his findings.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Advarra Launches Next Generation Cloud Platform for Clinical Research

Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions, clinical site technologies, and research quality and compliance consulting services, announced the launch of Advarra Cloud. This next generation platform broadens cloud deployment options for Advarra customers and delivers applications in an easy to use, fully managed environment. Advarra Cloud will drive...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Connecting MetaMask to Binance Smart Chain and Other Networks Made Easy with Umbria’s ‘Connect Portal’

Umbria Network – a project, which has Online Blockchain plc as its co-ordinator, administrator and advisor – is further simplifying DeFi with its Connect Portal. The tool enables anyone in the crypto community to automatically connect a MetaMask wallet to any Ethereum-style/EVM compatible chain – such as Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Avalanche – almost instantly. This removes the need to manually configure RPC connections, which is a cumbersome and technically challenging process.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Skylytics Develops Social Networking App

Skylytics Data, which focuses on Analytics, IoT, and AI, partnered with Olivia DeRamus to create the Restless Network social networking app. Led by President Mike Ormerod, Skylytics worked with Restless Network resulting in a ground-up build of the Restless Network app. “Traditional social media hinges on likes and followers to...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy