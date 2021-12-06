ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite Has 14 Multiplayer Modes Hidden Inside Of It

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a surprise launch that coincided with the 20th Anniversary of Xbox, Bungie's multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite has been a popular destination on Xbox Series X and a hub of constructive criticism. Also, a very toxic discourse that saw the Halo Subreddit locked down during the weekend. One aspect of...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Game Informer Online

Halo Infinite Design Lead Says Multiplayer Progression Is Top Priority

If you’re struggling to make meaningful progression in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, which launched early as a separate free-to-play package, you’re not alone – 343 Industries’ head of design feels your pain. 343 head of design Jerry Hook tweeted about a game called Len’s Island and then replied to that tweet...
VIDEO GAMES
Telegraph

Halo Infinite recaptures that original multiplayer magic... even for oldies like me

I am old and grizzled enough to remember when Halo 2 was the ultimate vanguard of FPS multiplayer. When Call of Duty was a more niche PC pursuit than the industry-turning behemoth it became, before Overwatch’s esports drive and certainly before Fortnite’s cultural landgrab. It was hardly the first shooter to be played online but as the flagship of Xbox Live in 2004 it played a huge part in popularising battling other folks over an internet connection on console. It was tremendous fun, with perfectly judged murder-bowls that echoed Quake Arena’s multi-tiered maps with plenty of Halo-themed quirks. Exotic weapons, inventive match-types and even vehicles were expanded further with the exceptional Halo 3. I have played and enjoyed countless excellent competitive multiplayer games since, as video games have ballooned into a gargantuan social phenomenon. But I’m not sure I have ever loved one quite as much as I have since Halo’s halcyon period.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Game Pass Has PC Games Invitational with Boom TV Featuring Halo Infinite Multiplayer and a $50,000 Prize Pool

Some of the top pro players and streamers know that Game Pass Has PC Games, so we’re inviting them to our inaugural Game Pass Has PC Games Invitational with Boom TV featuring Halo Infinite Multiplayer on December 3. This is your chance to watch skilled gamers and entertaining creators compete for a prize pool of $50,000.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Infinite#Multiplayer#Bungie#Attrition#Wickedsoldier991#Twitter
gamingintel.com

When is the Halo Infinite Fiesta Game Mode Returning?

The Fiesta game mode was one of the highlights of the Fracture: Tenrai event, but when will the playlist return in Halo Infinite?. Halo Infinite’s first-ever event, Fracture: Tenrai has been divisive. However, the Fiesta playlist was a welcome addition to the game. As players can’t select game modes in...
VIDEO GAMES
phillyvoice.com

PhillyVoice Recommends: 'Halo Infinite' multiplayer has shown classic potential

The name 'Halo' doesn't mean as much as it used to once upon a time, when fans were so eager to get their hands on Halo 3 that lines wrapped around Best Buys and shopping malls at midnight on a weekday. The pervasiveness of digital downloads has a lot to do with that, but for a generation of people, Master Chief was the king of FPS for a moment in time, combining big set-piece campaigns with no-frills multiplayer that helped usher in the online console era.
VIDEO GAMES
New York Post

Get five years of PlayStation Plus for a record-low price

Need a gift for the gamer in your life? Or perhaps you’d like to treat yourself to a little escape?. Whether you’re a diehard PlayStation fan or not, you’re going to want to check out PlayStation Plus. It truly takes gaming on PlayStation to the next level, and right now you can take advantage of an insane stacking deal and ensure you or a loved one get to keep playing for five years straight thanks to the PlayStation Plus: 5-Yr Subscription Stackable Code Bundle.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

Fortnite Chapter 2 The End Event Gameplay

Get a glimpse of the end of Chapter 2 for Fortnite with an epic appearance by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as he helps to save Agent Jones. Check out what becomes of the Cube Queen and what's next in Chapter 3.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Most Anticipated PC Games For 2022 And Beyond

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The new year is almost here and a number of standout titles are quickly coming our way. There's a lot to be excited about for the year to come, as well as the future beyond it. We've rounded up some of the biggest standouts coming to PC in the next 12 months, both exclusively on PC and shared across platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown Game Mode Has Leaked

Halo Infinite has received a series of leaks, within one of them a new game mode has been revealed. 343 Industries has been busy providing a steady stream of content for its Halo fanbase. Recently, Halo Infinite debuted with its Free-to-Play multiplayer. Since then, there have been limited-time events and...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Flipped Overview Trailer

Due to a particularly cold winter, the first thing you’ll notice about the Island is that the western half’s a wintry biome. Perhaps stop by the suburban Greasy Grove, the industrial Logjam Lumberyard, and other locales. Like warmer weather? To the east are the tropics, with coastal keys, palm trees, and weathered sights to see. Although The Seven have outposts all throughout the Island, the tropics are home to their home, the “Sanctuary.” This compound is right next to the coast, where you can get a clear view of the colossal rock statue of The Foundation. And speaking of colossal, the towering, web-covered Daily Bugle building is also in the area. Like even warmer weather? In the south you can find the desert (some of it decorated in snow), but this desert isn’t barren on interesting places. Go off-road racing at Chonker’s Speedway, revel in cozy living at Condo Canyon, and something that will wet even the driest eyes, “come on down” to the returning Butter Barn. A fresh slate of weapons awaits you on the Island. Here’s a rundown of what’s new! Ranger Assault Rifle Made for distance!
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Halo Infinite Campaign Mode and The Story So Far

Many Halo fans have had mixed feelings about Halo Infinite’s presentation thus far. The Free to Play multiplayer mode received a lot of love and allowed them to return to the campaign’s world. You can find the Halo Infinite competitive settings here. The Halo series has had an incredible multiplayer...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

VR Sky Walk

Sign In to follow. Follow VR Sky Walk, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Boss On Why Infinite's Message Of Hope Resonates So Strongly In 2021

Microsoft creative lead Joseph Staten has spoken about how he's especially proud to have worked on Halo Infinite because it has a message of hope for the future. During the global pandemic of the past two years, many people have felt some kind of sadness and despair, and Halo Infinite's story aims to offer something people can feel good about, Staten said in a new interview.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Here's Why Halo: MCC Made The First Two Games Look So Good

Halo: The Master Chief Collection isn't just a massive collection of Master Chief's greatest adventures; it's also a time capsule that shows just how far the series and video game technology has come over the last two decades. It's also impressive to see Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Edition and Halo 2 running smoothly on Microsoft's latest Xbox Series X|S consoles, with both games having preserved their original Xbox visuals.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Moto Roller

Sign In to follow. Follow Moto Roller, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy